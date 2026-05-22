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New Mexico

'Illicit' version of fentanyl linked to deadly New Mexico incident that sickened first responders

Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene while a third later died at the hospital

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
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Authorities on Friday identified the mystery substance that hospitalized more than a dozen first responders after they responded to a New Mexico home where three people died in a suspected overdose incident.

Officials said first responders were exposed to fentanyl after arriving at a home in Mountainair, New Mexico, where four people were found unresponsive.

Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while a third later died at the University of New Mexico Hospital. A fourth person survived.

"Preliminary findings indicate this incident is tied to exposure to a powdered opioid substance within the home, and on-scene DEA laboratory analysis has confirmed the presence of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and para-fluorofentanyl, also called P4 fentanyl," New Mexico State Police Chief Matt Broom said during a news conference.

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New Mexico State Police respond to home in Mountainair, N.M.

New Mexico State Police respond to a home in Mountainair, N.M., where authorities say several people died Wednesday, May 20, 2026, and more than a dozen first responders were exposed to an unknown substance and later treated at a hospital. (Savannah Peters/AP Photo)

"It’s a more illicit form or version of fentanyl," he added.

Authorities said the drugs were found in powder form.

Officials said 25 people were exposed to the substance, with 20 hospitalized for treatment before being released.

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New Mexico State Police Chief Matt Broom, center, provides updates during a news conference

New Mexico State Police Chief Matt Broom, center, provides updates during a news conference in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Friday, May 22, 2026, about an investigation into the deaths of three people in Torrance County and a potential fentanyl exposure for first responders who answered the call. (Susan Montoya Bryan/AP Photo)

Two individuals remain hospitalized after arriving in serious condition, police said.

Authorities identified two of the people who died as Micah Rascon, 51, and Georgia Rascon, 49.

Both the survivor and one of the deceased were administered the overdose medication Narcan.

FENTANYL EXPOSURE SCARE FORCES COURTROOM EVACUATION DURING ACTIVE TRIAL

A New Mexico State Police vehicle blocks off a neighborhood in Mountainair, New Mexico

A New Mexico State Police vehicle blocks off a neighborhood in Mountainair, N.M., where authorities say several people died Wednesday, May 20, 2026, and more than a dozen first responders were exposed to an unknown substance and later treated at a hospital. (Savannah Peters/AP Photo)

Authorities said numerous first responders began experiencing symptoms including nausea and dizziness.

"These men and women responded to a dangerous situation while working to protect lives and secure the scene," Broom said. "We especially recognize the first responders who became sick while carrying out their duties."

Torrance County Fire Chief Gary Smith said firefighters did not enter the home wearing hazmat protection because the situation did not initially appear to require it.

He added officials would review the response procedures moving forward.

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A hazardous materials team in protective suits investigating a chemical exposure site

A hazardous materials team investigates a chemical exposure site during an ongoing investigation. (KRQE)

"I mean, we’re only as good as our last call, right?" Smith said. "There’ll be multiple debriefings that we’re going to be doing over the next week or two to find out where our strengths were and where our weaknesses were."

The incident remains under investigation.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com

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