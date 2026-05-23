Feds seize $6.4M worth of cocaine aboard oil tanker at Port of Los Angeles, arrest suspected cartel smuggler

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A suspected drug smuggler was arrested off the coast of California this week after federal agents discovered $6.4 million worth of cocaine aboard an oil tanker destined for a Mexican drug cartel.

Ceasar Tubay Gelacio Jr., 43, of the Philippines, was charged with importation of a controlled substance, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California announced.

Officials said Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the U.S. Coast Guard conducted a joint operation Thursday aboard the Motor Tanker Aquatravesia, a crude oil tanker docked at the Port of Los Angeles.

A Coast Guard narcotics detection canine alerted authorities to suspected contraband, and investigators later confirmed the cargo contained 500 pounds of cocaine worth approximately $6.4 million, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

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"This operation highlights Homeland Security Investigations’ unwavering commitment to combating transnational crime and safeguarding the United States from illicit narcotics," HSI Los Angeles Special Agent in Charge Eddy Wang said in a statement.

"HSI’s swift response and investigative expertise were instrumental in identifying and seizing over 226 kilograms of cocaine destined for our communities," Wang continued. "We remain dedicated to pursuing those who attempt to exploit our ports and transportation systems, and to working with our partners to disrupt criminal organizations that threaten public safety."

Capt. Stacey Crecy, sector commander for Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach, called the seizure a "testament to the coordinated efforts" of DHS agencies working to dismantle drug-smuggling operations.

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"Through stellar coordination, we effectively detained the suspect and removed the contraband from the vessel to protect the maritime transportation system and facilitate commerce as quickly as possible," Crecy said.

According to an affidavit filed in the case, authorities received information that the Greek-owned, Liberian-flagged Aquatravesia, which last departed from Ecuador, was traveling to the United States carrying a large shipment of drugs intended for a Mexican cartel.

Crew members allegedly discovered numerous packages hidden inside the ship’s garbage room that were believed to contain narcotics, according to the affidavit.

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Prosecutors said the ship’s captain interviewed crew members and learned the drugs allegedly belonged to Gelacio. The captain then moved the narcotics to another part of the vessel.

While the Aquatravesia was still in Mexican waters, the captain was allegedly told cartel members would be waiting roughly 80 nautical miles offshore on the evening of May 14 and the early morning of May 15 to retrieve the drugs, according to the complaint.

If the narcotics were not delivered, additional boats would allegedly intercept the vessel in Mexican waters and recover the contraband.

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Prosecutors also said the captain received radio calls from cartel members attempting to communicate with the Aquatravesia before boarding or seizing the vessel.

U.S. authorities directed the tanker to continue to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, where law enforcement boarded the vessel Thursday.

Authorities allege Gelacio received the narcotics in Ecuador and intended to distribute them to another party while the ship traveled near Mexico.

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If convicted, Gelacio faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

DHS said two additional individuals were also taken into custody in connection with the operation.