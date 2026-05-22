High school teacher who allegedly had sex with student in closet now faces charges involving more teens

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A 25-year-old high school teacher who was arrested earlier this month for allegedly having sex with a student, now faces additional charges and is accused of engaging in improper conduct with several more students, according to arrest records.

Maris Nicols, 25, was arrested on Thursday on multiple charges, including grooming of a minor, sexual assault and child molestation.

Nicols, who previously taught at Alexander High School in Douglas County, is now accused of sex crimes involving six teenagers, FOX 5 reported, citing court documents.

She was first arrested earlier this month, accused of having sex with one student twice: in a school closet and in a Hummer parked in a driveway.

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Her bond was set at $74,000, and she had bonded out by Friday, according to the station.

Nicols is now accused of sending nude photos and videos of herself, including masturbating with a sex toy while on a live video chat with at least two teens under 16, FOX 5 reported.

She also allegedly sent text messages to two male students describing sex acts she wanted them to perform on her, and sent nude photos to a female student and encouraged her to watch the movie "Fifty Shades of Grey."

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Nicols also allegedly had sex with another student in the back of his truck at a golf club.

In a letter to parents, The Douglas County School System previously said it was "deeply troubled" by the allegations.

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"Upon learning of the alleged misconduct, the district immediately launched an investigation," the letter sent after Nichols’ first arrest earlier this month said. "The Douglas County School System will continue to cooperate fully with state and local law enforcement. The district cannot provide additional information regarding the allegations. Any further inquiries should be directed to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for comment.