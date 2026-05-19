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Three stabbed at crowded Rhode Island beach as hundreds of teens pack area, police say

Three unidentified victims sustained minor stab wounds; no suspects have been identified

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano , Brooke Taylor Fox News
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3 stabbed on Rhode Island beach, teens sent running Video

3 stabbed on Rhode Island beach, teens sent running

Three teens were stabbed at Narragansett Town Beach as hundreds of people packed the beach, with video showing beachgoers physically fighting and causing mayhem. (Video: Joe Guadette)

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Three people were stabbed on a Rhode Island beach Tuesday as hundreds of teenagers packed the area, forcing beachgoers to flee.

The victims were found at Narragansett Town Beach after police officers responded to the crowded scene amid reports of violence. The three unidentified individuals sustained minor stab wounds and were taken to a local hospital for treatment, Narragansett Police said.

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A crowd at Narragansett Town Beach

Three people were stabbed Tuesday as hundreds of beachgoers packed Narragansett Town Beach in Rhode Island, police said. (Narragansett Police Department)

No suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made in connection with the stabbings.

However, several other disturbances broke out as hundreds of people on the beach attempted to leave simultaneously, officials noted. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.

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Two unidentified adults were arrested and charged with simple assault, resisting arrest, and obstruction of justice. Police noted these arrests did not appear to be related to the stabbings.

The incident came amid a wave of teen violence across the country. Over the weekend, teenagers in Washington, D.C., got into a chaotic brawl inside a Chipotle restaurant. About eight teens could be seen throwing punches and hurling restaurant furniture at one another as innocent bystanders huddled for safety in a corner of the establishment.

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All of the suspects were dressed head-to-toe in black, with some wearing hoods and masks.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
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