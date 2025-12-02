Republicans win highly contested battle for vacant GOP-held House seat and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. Republicans win highly contested battle for vacant GOP-held House seat

2. Americans may soon pay ‘no income tax’

3. Trump drops surprise line on Elon Musk after ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ blowup

PRICES EASING – A coming change could deliver long-awaited relief for millions of Americans. Continue reading …

‘TRUE EXTREMIST’ – Minnesota senator criticizes judge for overturning $7.2M taxpayer fraud conviction. Continue reading …

SERMON SURPRISE – Pastor announces gender transition and asexual identity to congregation. Continue reading …

EVICTION DAY – Alleged dine-and-dash queen booted from luxury pad by former NY governor Spitzer. Continue reading …

NO SECOND CHANCE – Former NJ governor's political comeback dreams crushed by 41-year-old progressive. Continue reading …

‘OPEN DEFIANCE’ – DOJ sues six states for refusing to turn over voter registration rolls. Continue reading …

TERMINATED – Trump says Biden's autopen pardons and commutations are 'null' and ‘void.’ Continue reading …

EARLY MOMENTUM – Dell family donates $6.25B as part of initiative tied to ‘Trump accounts’ program. Continue reading …

BOMBSHELL – Secretary of State Rubio drops major accusation against Maduro-led government. Continue reading …

FREE-FOR-ALL – Boston suburb triples cash payments in expanded guaranteed income program. Continue reading …

CHALK SHOCK – Colorado college student said he was spat on, harassed for drawing Bible verses on campus. Continue reading …

BUBBLE BURST – Democratic strategist downplays New York mayoral race significance in party's future. Continue reading …

DR. REBECCA GRANT – Hidden in hangars, the Navy’s FA-XX could decide the China fight — if Trump moves now. Continue reading …

DR. MARC SIEGEL – May God grant a medical miracle to National Guardsman Andrew Wolfe. Continue reading …



FINAL PUSH – College football playoff rankings set stage for final matchups and title contenders. Continue reading …

ROYAL RECKONING – Andrew Mountbatten Windsor loses last royal honors as palace takes decisive action. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on TV sitcom stars and exceptional explorers. Take the quiz here …

WILD BENDER – Raccoon's 'liquor-fueled rampage' ends in police custody. Continue reading …

SOUNDS FISHY – Man eats 1,000 sardines in a month — has a story to tell. See video ...

MARCO RUBIO – Trump's foreign policy doctrine qualifies as America first. See video …

KASH PATEL – Not going to leave any stone unturned in investigation of National Guardsmen attack. See video …

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for insight into new U.S. military operations off Venezuela aimed at intercepting suspected drug-trafficking boats. Check it out ...

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













