Trump doubles down on voiding Biden autopen actions, including pardons and commutations

Fox News Digital confirmed that former President Biden signed son Hunter's pardon by hand, not autopen

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
President Donald Trump announced in a Truth Social post on Tuesday that he would "fully and completely" terminate any documents signed by former President Joe Biden's autopen, including pardons and commutations.

"Any and all Documents, Proclamations, Executive Orders, Memorandums, or Contracts, signed by Order of the now infamous and unauthorized ‘AUTOPEN,’ within the Administration of Joseph R. Biden Jr., are hereby null, void, and of no further force or effect," Trump wrote.

"Anyone receiving ‘Pardons,’ ‘Commutations,’ or any other Legal Document so signed, please be advised that said Document has been fully and completely terminated, and is of no Legal effect. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

President Donald Trump looking serious.

President Donald Trump announced he would void all pardons signed via autopen by former President Joe Biden. (Yuri Gripas/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The post confirms Trump is doubling down on potential action after announcing last week he would void any executive orders signed using the autopen from former President Biden.

Fox News Digital confirmed that the list of possibly voided pardons does not include former President Biden's son Hunter, as that was signed by hand. The New York Times reported that the alleged autopen pardon list includes Dr. Anthony Fauci and brother Joe Biden.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for more details. 

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.

