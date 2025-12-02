DR MARC SIEGEL: May God grant a medical miracle to National Guardsman Andrew Wolfe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

National Guardsman Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe is clinging to life in an ICU in Washington, D.C., the victim of a gunshot wound to the head. Wolfe was shot while on duty a week ago, the day before Thanksgiving.

Details are sparse, but according to reports from his family, he has been responsive to stimuli. He underwent surgery after the attack last Wednesday and was reported to be in critical condition, which means that his vital signs were unstable, but on Monday West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrissey, where Wolfe’s unit is based, and Wolfe’s mother shared that he is improving. The governor also said he is now in serious condition, which means his vital signs are stable, and that he gave a thumbs-up to a nurse and wiggled his toes.

On Tuesday, President Trump shared that Wolfe’s mother has insisted to him that her son will survive last week’s horrific shooting.

This is starting to sound more and more like a medical miracle in the making.

Prayers for Wolfe are pouring in from around the world, including the soldiers’ prayer based on Psalm 91, which asks God for courage and protection.

There is a commonly held belief that combined prayer, known as community intercession, has a cumulative power to help us heal.

I believe this is true. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise told me in a recent interview for my book, "The Miracles Among Us: How God’s Grace Plays a Role in Healing," that the prayers pouring in from around the country following his gunshot wound during a 2017 practice before the next day’s planned Congressional Baseball Game, combined with great doctoring (especially by a plastic surgeon and an interventional radiologist), led him down the road to recovery.

Several years ago, Pope John Paul II told Dr. Robert Redfield, who served as CDC director at the height of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s, that prayer is our strongest tool. In a prayer he sent to me for my new book, Cardinal Timothy Dolan wrote that we are closest to God when we are sick or suffering. I believe this to be true as well.

Last weekend I was in a pizzeria with my son just before closing time when a man with burns on his face came in and insisted on paying for our food.

I was amazed at his offer until he explained what was behind his generous gesture. He told us that he had smelled smoke and barely escaped from a house fire a couple of years ago with his girlfriend. Others in the house did not make it out. He told us that he now repays the generosity of God's miracle of his survival by giving to others whenever he can. This concept of paying back by giving to others appeals to me deeply as a physician.

Healing is a combination of the physical and the spiritual. Seventy-five percent of physicians surveyed believe that medical miracles occur. Doctors who participate in medical miracles are not always believers to begin with, but many become believers when they experience a miracle firsthand.

In a recent report for Fox News, I told viewers the story of Christopher Smith, who was on a first date in Illinois in late 2021 when he was shot in the head by his date’s stalker ex-boyfriend. She was also shot in the head. Smith’s date did not survive, but he did. He reports being visited by a vision of his dead father following the shooting.

In the vision, Smith’s father told him a story that few knew and that Smith himself had no knowledge of. It was later verified as true.

Smith awoke from his coma after two months and was immediately able to think clearly and speak. He later regained strength on his left side through stem cell treatments. Meanwhile, the bullet from the shooter remained lodged in the right side of his brain.

Like many of the subjects of my book, Smith has gone on to inspire others with his story of survival.

As he told me in a recent interview, "I'm here to inspire, motivate, help, educate, restore hope in people and restore faith in God and in people and in Christianity around this world. That's why I'm here."

One can only hope and pray for a similar miraculous outcome for Sergeant Wolfe. May the Lord hear our prayers and not take this courageous soldier away from us too soon.

May Sergeant Wolfe return to good health so he may continue to protect us and spread the word of God.

