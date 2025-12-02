Top seed comes down to Big Ten title, Texas and Ole Miss see movement after chaotic weekend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings are out, and things are starting to take shape for the playoffs later this month.

Ohio State and Indiana held their posts as the No. 1 and 2 teams, respectively. The Buckeyes got their four-year revenge over Michigan on Saturday, and Indiana manhandled Purdue to end their regular season. The 12-0 squads will face off in the Big Ten championship Saturday for the one-seed in the College Football Playoff.

Texas A&M lost its spot in the SEC title game with their loss to Texas and fell to seventh, but it is still likely to host a playoff game. That warranted Georgia, Texas Tech, Oregon, and Ole Miss (despite Lane Kiffin departing to LSU) to each move up one spot from their ranking last week. The Red Raiders now currently hold a bye-week spot.

Steve Sarkisian and Arch Manning both made their cases for Texas to be in the College Football Playoff after their win over Texas Tech. While they moved up, they sit at No. 13 and out of the current bracket.

Each team in the top 10 would make the playoffs if the season ended today, with the 11th and 12th seeds currently reserved for two remaining conference winners. That currently leaves No. 11 BYU and No. 12 Miami out, but BYU does face Texas Tech in the Big 12 title game. Miami, however, will likely be out of the bracket, considering their conference championship will be between No. 17 Virginia and unranked Duke.

Here is the full top 25:

1. Ohio State

2. Indiana

3. Georgia

4. Texas Tech

5. Oregon

6. Ole Miss

7. Texas A&M

8. Oklahoma

9. Alabama

10. Notre Dame

11. BYU

12. Miami

13. Texas

14. Vanderbilt

15. Utah

16. USC

17. Virginia

18. Arizona

19. Michigan

20. Tulane

21. Houston

22. Georgia Tech

23. Iowa

24. North Texas

25. James Madison

The final rankings, and bracket, will be released Sunday at noon ET.

