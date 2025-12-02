Expand / Collapse search
NCAA

Top seed comes down to Big Ten title, Texas and Ole Miss see movement after chaotic weekend

The bracket will be released Sunday

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 2 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings are out, and things are starting to take shape for the playoffs later this month.

Ohio State and Indiana held their posts as the No. 1 and 2 teams, respectively. The Buckeyes got their four-year revenge over Michigan on Saturday, and Indiana manhandled Purdue to end their regular season. The 12-0 squads will face off in the Big Ten championship Saturday for the one-seed in the College Football Playoff.

Texas A&M lost its spot in the SEC title game with their loss to Texas and fell to seventh, but it is still likely to host a playoff game. That warranted Georgia, Texas Tech, Oregon, and Ole Miss (despite Lane Kiffin departing to LSU) to each move up one spot from their ranking last week. The Red Raiders now currently hold a bye-week spot.

Ryan Day out of tunnel

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day leads his team onto the field prior to an NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Nov. 29, 2025. (Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Steve Sarkisian and Arch Manning both made their cases for Texas to be in the College Football Playoff after their win over Texas Tech. While they moved up, they sit at No. 13 and out of the current bracket.

Each team in the top 10 would make the playoffs if the season ended today, with the 11th and 12th seeds currently reserved for two remaining conference winners. That currently leaves No. 11 BYU and No. 12 Miami out, but BYU does face Texas Tech in the Big 12 title game. Miami, however, will likely be out of the bracket, considering their conference championship will be between No. 17 Virginia and unranked Duke.

Here is the full top 25:

MIAMI ATHLETIC DIRECTOR CALLS FOR ACC TO REVISIT TIEBREAKER SYSTEM AFTER MISSING TITLE GAME

Carnell Tate

Carnell Tate of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on Nov. 29, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.  (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

1. Ohio State

2. Indiana

3. Georgia

4. Texas Tech

5. Oregon

6. Ole Miss

7. Texas A&M

8. Oklahoma

9. Alabama

10. Notre Dame

11. BYU

12. Miami

13. Texas

14. Vanderbilt

15. Utah

16. USC

17. Virginia

18. Arizona

19. Michigan

20. Tulane

21. Houston

22. Georgia Tech

23. Iowa

24. North Texas

25. James Madison

The CFP logo

The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Alabama in Arlington, Texas, Jan. 1, 2021. (Roger Steinman, File/AP Photo)

The final rankings, and bracket, will be released Sunday at noon ET.

