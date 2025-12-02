Top seed comes down to Big Ten title, Texas and Ole Miss see movement after chaotic weekend

The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings are out, and things are starting to take shape for the playoffs later this month.
Ohio State and Indiana held their posts as the No. 1 and 2 teams, respectively. The Buckeyes got their four-year revenge over Michigan on Saturday, and Indiana manhandled Purdue to end their regular season. The 12-0 squads will face off in the Big Ten championship Saturday for the one-seed in the College Football Playoff.
Texas A&M lost its spot in the SEC title game with their loss to Texas and fell to seventh, but it is still likely to host a playoff game. That warranted Georgia, Texas Tech, Oregon, and Ole Miss (despite Lane Kiffin departing to LSU) to each move up one spot from their ranking last week. The Red Raiders now currently hold a bye-week spot.
Steve Sarkisian and Arch Manning both made their cases for Texas to be in the College Football Playoff after their win over Texas Tech. While they moved up, they sit at No. 13 and out of the current bracket.
Each team in the top 10 would make the playoffs if the season ended today, with the 11th and 12th seeds currently reserved for two remaining conference winners. That currently leaves No. 11 BYU and No. 12 Miami out, but BYU does face Texas Tech in the Big 12 title game. Miami, however, will likely be out of the bracket, considering their conference championship will be between No. 17 Virginia and unranked Duke.
Here is the full top 25:
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Georgia
4. Texas Tech
5. Oregon
6. Ole Miss
7. Texas A&M
8. Oklahoma
9. Alabama
10. Notre Dame
11. BYU
12. Miami
13. Texas
14. Vanderbilt
15. Utah
16. USC
17. Virginia
18. Arizona
19. Michigan
20. Tulane
21. Houston
22. Georgia Tech
23. Iowa
24. North Texas
25. James Madison
The final rankings, and bracket, will be released Sunday at noon ET.
