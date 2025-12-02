Young progressive beats out establishment candidate in Jersey City mayoral race, echoing Mamdani

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One month after former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was defeated in New York City's mayoral election by democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, another disgraced former governor seeking political redemption by running for mayor was also defeated by a younger, progressive contender.

Former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey, who was running for mayor of Jersey City, the state's second-largest city, came up short on Tuesday in a runoff election.

The 68-year-old McGreevey was defeated by 41-year-old Councilman James Solomon, according to the Associated Press.

The two candidates, both Democrats, were the top two vote-getters among seven contenders in last month's nonpartisan general election in the left-leaning city. But since no candidate won a majority of the vote, McGreevey and Solomon faced off in the runoff election.

HEAD HERE FOR THE LATEST FOX NEWS DEVELOPMENTS ON THE 2025 ELECTIONS

Solomon will succeed Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, whose 2025 bid for Garden State governor ended with defeat in June's Democratic gubernatorial primary.

The mayor-elect was first elected to the council in 2017 after stints as an adjunct professor in Jersey City. He previously worked in the offices of longtime Boston Mayor Thomas Menino and then-Newark Mayor Cory Booker, now a U.S. senator.

MCGREEVEY, SOLOMAN, ADVANCE TO RUNOFF ELECTION

A one-time state lawmaker, McGreevey was elected governor in 2001. But he resigned in 2004 and came out as gay after saying he took part in an extramarital affair with a male staffer who he had named as New Jersey's homeland security adviser. The adviser denied he had an affair with the governor and claimed he had been sexually harassed.

McGreevey, pointing to his work as executive director of a nonprofit that provides services to those adjusting to society after serving in prison, addiction treatment or combat duty, now describes himself as a "champion of second chances."

McGreevey's unsuccessful attempt at a political second chance follows Cuomo's failed bid.

Cuomo, who resigned as governor in 2021 amid multiple scandals, ran this year for New York City mayor. But he lost June's Democratic primary to Mamdani.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The former governor, running as an independent in last month's general election, lost to Mamdani a second time.