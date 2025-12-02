Young progressive beats out establishment candidate in Jersey City mayoral race, echoing Mamdani

Expand / Collapse search
Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
One month after former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was defeated in New York City's mayoral election by democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, another disgraced former governor seeking political redemption by running for mayor was also defeated by a younger, progressive contender.

Former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey, who was running for mayor of Jersey City, the state's second-largest city, came up short on Tuesday in a runoff election.

The 68-year-old McGreevey was defeated by 41-year-old Councilman James Solomon, according to the Associated Press.

The two candidates, both Democrats, were the top two vote-getters among seven contenders in last month's nonpartisan general election in the left-leaning city. But since no candidate won a majority of the vote, McGreevey and Solomon faced off in the runoff election.

Jersey City NJ mayoral candidate James Soloman

Jersey City mayoral candidate James Solomon, seen speaking to people at a food drive Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, in Jersey City, N.J., won the city's runoff election. (Frank Franklin II/AP Photo)

Solomon will succeed Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, whose 2025 bid for Garden State governor ended with defeat in June's Democratic gubernatorial primary.

The mayor-elect was first elected to the council in 2017 after stints as an adjunct professor in Jersey City. He previously worked in the offices of longtime Boston Mayor Thomas Menino and then-Newark Mayor Cory Booker, now a U.S. senator.

A one-time state lawmaker, McGreevey was elected governor in 2001. But he resigned in 2004 and came out as gay after saying he took part in an extramarital affair with a male staffer who he had named as New Jersey's homeland security adviser. The adviser denied he had an affair with the governor and claimed he had been sexually harassed.

Former NJ Gov. Jim McGreevey smiles while attending gala

Former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey made his return to Garden State politics this year in his run to serve as the next mayor of Jersey City.  (Jim Spellman/WireImage)

McGreevey, pointing to his work as executive director of a nonprofit that provides services to those adjusting to society after serving in prison, addiction treatment or combat duty, now describes himself as a "champion of second chances."

McGreevey's unsuccessful attempt at a political second chance follows Cuomo's failed bid.

Andrew Cuomo

Independent mayoral candidate and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks to the press after voting at a polling location at the High School of Art and Design in the Manhattan borough of New York City on Nov. 4, 2025.  (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)

Cuomo, who resigned as governor in 2021 amid multiple scandals, ran this year for New York City mayor. But he lost June's Democratic primary to Mamdani.

The former governor, running as an independent in last month's general election, lost to Mamdani a second time.

