Boston suburb triples cash payments in expanded guaranteed income program

A Boston suburb on Monday began sending payments through a guaranteed income program — triple the amount offered under a previous version.

The Brookline Housing Authority (BHA) and Brookline Community Foundation announced "UpTogether Brookline" in October, following an earlier program that provided $250 monthly checks to low-income residents under the "Resident Opportunity Initiative." The new initiative triples that support to $750 after the foundation partnered with the housing authority over the summer.

The pilot program will pay 55 Brookline, Massachusetts, households $750 for 12 months. It received $460,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act and a $76,000 grant from the Brookline Community Foundation.

BHA Executive Director Ben Stone confirmed with Fox News Digital that the department is providing the expanded guaranteed income program.

Households receiving assistance experienced financial setbacks during the coronavirus pandemic, receive state or federal housing aid, and are enrolled in BHA’s Self-Sufficiency Programs. The cash can be used for groceries, to "care for loved ones," or to invest in education.

According to its website, UpTogether describes itself as "a systems change organization that recognizes that poverty is created by systems, rooted in racism, and perpetuated by false views of people considered ‘poor.’"

The program will also include a five-year financial literacy course through the BHA.

Brookline launched its pilot guaranteed basic income program after other local governments across the country rolled out similar initiatives.

A coalition of 150 mayors called Mayors for Guaranteed Income has promoted pilot programs that provide low-income participants up to $1,000 a month with no strings attached.

The second-largest county in the United States has established a permanent guaranteed basic income program after the success of a previous pilot version.

The Cook County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved $7.5 million for a permanent guaranteed income program last week. Chicago — the largest city in the Midwest and third-largest in the nation — serves as the county seat.

While studies have shown that guaranteed income pilots have been beneficial, some programs face funding shortages and legal challenges.