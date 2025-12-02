Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Virginia

Raccoon breaks into liquor store, passes out in bathroom after booze-fueled 'rampage'

Officials say the masked bandit later named 'Cole' entered the business from the ceiling and took down security cameras

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
Sneaky raccoon surprises residents after being caught stealing using clever trick Video

Sneaky raccoon surprises residents after being caught stealing using clever trick

For several mornings, Maryland residents noticed a bird feeder on their property mysteriously reeled in and emptied. After setting up a Ring camera to solve the mystery, they were amazed to catch a clever raccoon in the act.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An inebriated raccoon was taken into custody after allegedly breaking into a Virginia liquor store on Black Friday, partaking in what officials have deemed a "liquor-fueled rampage."

A trail of smashed liquor bottles led police to the masked suspect, who was found passed out in the sploot position on the Ashland business's bathroom floor, according to Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter.

In an embarrassing photo shared by authorities, the plastered procyonid could be seen lying next to a garbage can and toilet.

The town later identified the four-legged intruder as "Cole," noting he may need a ride home after the "wild weekend."

A raccoon, later identified as "Cole" was found passed out in an ABC store bathroom after breaking liquor bottles and becoming intoxicated, according to officials.

A raccoon, later identified as "Cole" was found passed out in a liquor store bathroom after breaking bottles and becoming intoxicated, according to officials. (Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter via Facebook)

ESCAPED MONKEYS FROM MISSISSIPPI TRUCK CRASH PUTS SPOTLIGHT ON NIH-FUNDED TULANE LAB

Officials said police brought the furry bandit to the animal shelter to sober up.

"After a few hours of sleep and zero signs of injury (other than maybe a hangover and poor life choices), he was safely released back to the wild, hopefully having learned that breaking and entering is not the answer," officials wrote in a statement.

A raccoon broke through the ceiling of a Virginia ABC store, smashing a number of liquor bottles before passing out in the bathroom.

A raccoon broke through the ceiling of a Virginia ABC store, smashing a number of liquor bottles before passing out in the bathroom. (Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter via Facebook)

DOG SHOOTS OWNER IN THE BACK AFTER JUMPING ON BED IN PENNSYLVANIA HOME

The shelter added there is no footage of the incident, as the raccoon entered the building through the ceiling and "took the cameras down with him."

Police have not yet released a motive for the trash panda's invasion, though they responded to the animal shelter's statement with a GIF of TV talent judge Simon Cowell clapping.

It is unclear what led the furry creature to break into the establishment.

It is unclear what led the furry creature to break into the establishment. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Cole could not immediately be reached by Fox News Digital for comment.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

Close modal

Continue