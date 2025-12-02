Raccoon breaks into liquor store, passes out in bathroom after booze-fueled 'rampage'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An inebriated raccoon was taken into custody after allegedly breaking into a Virginia liquor store on Black Friday, partaking in what officials have deemed a "liquor-fueled rampage."

A trail of smashed liquor bottles led police to the masked suspect, who was found passed out in the sploot position on the Ashland business's bathroom floor, according to Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter.

In an embarrassing photo shared by authorities, the plastered procyonid could be seen lying next to a garbage can and toilet.

The town later identified the four-legged intruder as "Cole," noting he may need a ride home after the "wild weekend."

Officials said police brought the furry bandit to the animal shelter to sober up.

"After a few hours of sleep and zero signs of injury (other than maybe a hangover and poor life choices), he was safely released back to the wild, hopefully having learned that breaking and entering is not the answer," officials wrote in a statement.

The shelter added there is no footage of the incident, as the raccoon entered the building through the ceiling and "took the cameras down with him."

Police have not yet released a motive for the trash panda's invasion, though they responded to the animal shelter's statement with a GIF of TV talent judge Simon Cowell clapping.

Cole could not immediately be reached by Fox News Digital for comment.