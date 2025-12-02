Pastor announces gender transition during service with congregation: 'Giving up pretending to be a man'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Methodist pastor in New York revealed last week plans to transition into a woman and said the 51-year-old now identifies as asexual.

Rev. Phillip Phaneuf, of North Chili United Methodist Church in Rochester, made the announcement during a Nov. 23 Sunday service. The personal update was delivered from the pulpit while wearing a rainbow stole.

"So I get to announce with joy that I’m transitioning," Phaneuf said. "I’m affirming to all of you that I am transgender. The best way to put this is that I’m not becoming a woman, I’m giving up pretending to be a man. This is a process, and it may be shocking for some as to what this all means."

Phaneuf added that the pastor’s sexuality is now asexual, an orientation in which a person experiences little or no sexual attraction to others.

"I’m in the category of what they call asexual," Phaneuf said. "I’ve been that way since we’ve all been together, in that I am not living my life in a way that involves looking for romance."

Phaneuf said the name will be changed to Phillippa, and the preferred pronouns are she/her. Hormone replacement therapy has been underway for the past three months, Phaneuf confirmed, and changes to appearance, voice and hair are expected.

The pastor said the bishop, church and theology support the transition, noting that the bishop was consulted before the announcement and that any pastoral duties at the church will not be affected. "What will stay the same is my deepening love for all of you," Phaneuf said.

The 51-year-old’s parents, however, do not support the decision. "They asked me to tell you all that they do not support me," Phaneuf announced during the sermon. "They asked me to tell you this."

Last year, the United Methodist Church reversed rules that condemned LGBTQ+ identities in the community, according to its official website. The UMC now affirms human sexuality "as a sacred gift" and says this "applies to all persons, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity," according to its official website.

"The United Methodist Church commits to befriending and caring for all persons, including LGBTQ persons in our churches and communities," it said.