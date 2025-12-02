Andrew faces final humiliation as King Charles erases royal legacy completely with 'not much sympathy': expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

King Charles III stripping his brother, former Prince Andrew, of his final royal titles, including membership in the Order of the Garter and as a Knight of the Grand Cross of the Royal Victoria Order, this week is "better late than never," according to an expert.

"As with all things, acting decisively and early is preferable, better late than never. It’s also a clear indication that Prince William is prevailing," British royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

The announcements were confirmed in the Gazette on Monday, the United Kingdom’s official public record.

"THE KING has directed that the appointment of Andrew Albert Christian Edward MOUNTBATTEN-WINDSOR to be a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, dated 23 April 2006, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order," the first announcement read, referring to Andrew’s elevation to the Order of the Garter in 2006.

He was also made a Knight of the Grand Cross of the Royal Victoria Order in 2011.

"THE KING has directed that the appointment of Andrew Albert Christian Edward MOUNTBATTEN-WINDSOR to be a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, dated 19 February 2011, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order," the second announcement said.

In late October, the palace first announced that Andrew would be stripped of the "Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew" due to the allegations made against him in connection with Jeffrey Epstein.

He is now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and is no longer a prince.

"His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence," the Oct. 30 statement continued. "Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation."

The palace said the censures "are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

The statement concluded: "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse," the palace wrote in the statement.

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital that there is "not much sympathy" for Andrew within the royal family.

"King Charles, I believe, has kept Andrew on side partly out of brotherly loyalty, partly to ensure no new ‘Spare’ book comes out," Turner explained.

Andrew's children, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, whom he shares with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, will keep their titles.

Royal commentator Meredith Constant said the timing was perfect for the palace to make the announcement that Andrew was losing his final royal titles on Monday.

"As for the timing, with all the news about the royals and their leasing agreements … and the headache that is getting Andrew to move out of Royal Lodge, this was a perfect opportunity for The Palace to release this update," Constant told Fox News Digital. "There’s been a positive public response to Andrew receiving, at least surface-level, accountability and it makes King Charles look strong, which leads to positive press coverage."

Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre had sued Andrew, claiming she was forced to have sex with him three times, including when she was 17 years old. Giuffre died by suicide earlier this year.

Fox News' Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.