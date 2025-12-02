NYC alleged dine-and-dash influencer Pei Chung evicted from luxury apartment as she sits in jail

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brooklyn’s alleged dine-and-dash influencer queen Pei Chung was evicted Tuesday from her luxury Williamsburg apartment by her landlord, former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer.

Chung — a self-styled, Prada-clad influencer who is currently in jail for allegedly skipping out on hefty restaurant bills — was chronically late with her rent and even remained in the unit even after her lease expired at 416 Kent Ave., according to court records.

Documents say Chung owed roughly $8,000 by the time her lease ended in August 2024. She stayed in the $3,350-a-month apartment after her lease lapsed, potentially racking up more than $50,000 in unpaid rent, the court papers show.

The office of City Marshal Robert Renzulli confirmed to Fox News Digital that an eviction warrant was executed Tuesday without incident. The New York Post reported that Renzulli spent about an hour changing the locks on Chung’s apartment.

"The apartment was vacant," Renzulli said. "The young lady was not there. The eviction is completed."

He added that her belongings — including furniture, clothing and bedding — were still inside the unit, NYPost reported. According to city rules, the landlord must hold the items for 30 days before disposing of them.

"The general rule is that the landlord can dispose of the belongings, but in this case, I’m sure they’ll be speaking to their attorneys before they do anything like that," he added.

The influencer was reportedly a troublesome tenant, according to the NYPost, which cited neighbors claiming there were "repeated outbursts, visible signs of conflict, and disorder in the hallway." Building manager Bob Jenny reportedly added that Chung would leave garbage in the hallway and make excessive noise.

"We are very aware of the situation and have a very active legal case against this Resident," Jenny previously said, according to court documents, NYPost reported. "NYPD has been here multiple times . . . with little long term improvement."

Chung — known for flaunting skimpy lingerie and high-end fashion from Cartier, Louis Vuitton and Burberry on social media — rose to notoriety after being arrested at least 10 times for allegedly skipping out on lavish gourmet meals at upscale restaurants, NYPost reported.

According to the outlet, frustrated restaurant staff said Chung, always draped in designer labels, pretended to be a food influencer as she ran up pricey tabs she had no intention of paying, then posted the meals on Instagram as though they were sponsored.

Fox News Digital reached out to Eliot Spitzer for more information.