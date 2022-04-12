Putin purges 150 FSB agents amid Ukraine quagmire, 5 times CNN pushed disinformation and other top stories

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

BLAME GAME - Russia's invasion of Ukraine appears not to be going according to plan, and President Vladimir Putin seems intent on blaming his old colleagues at the Federal Security Bureau (FSB) – the intelligence agency successor to the KGB – for the quagmire. He reportedly purged more than 100 agents from the FSB, and his government sent the head of the department responsible for Ukraine to prison. Continue reading …

CLIMATE ACTIVISTS - Climate activists arrested after targeting West Virginia power plant aim to call attention to Sen. Joe Manchin's coal industry ties. Continue reading …

INDIA, RUSSIA ALLIES? - India’s relationship with Russia is one of economic opportunity, not one of strategic alignment, economic and defense experts say. Continue reading …

JUST THE START? - President Biden said that his executive action cracking down on "ghost guns" "should be just the start" of broader gun control efforts. Continue reading …

THAT'S RICH - Black Lives Matter took to Twitter to defend their multi-million-dollar mansion purchase with donor funds. Continue reading …

A WIN FOR TEXAS? – Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas would bus illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C. Now fewer communities have complained about migrants being deposited in their towns. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – The Fox News host said that the Biden administration's policies have led to nothing but hardships for the American people. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - Democrats want to change the rules for election policies to ensure future wins, the Fox News host said. Continue reading …



JESSE WATTERS – The Fox News host discussed how the media is not blasting Democrats for policies they once promoted prior to the midterm elections. Continue reading …

PRO-LIFE? - Valerie Biden Owens, President Biden's younger sister, argues that Democrats are more "pro-life" than Republicans on abortion in her upcoming memoir. Continue reading

THE WHOLE STORY - Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer says those who read the liberal media are uninformed about President Biden. Continue reading …



INFLATION SOLUTION? – Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell suggested Biden could solve the mounting inflation crisis by rolling back border restrictions. Continue reading …

MADDOW’S RETURN - MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow announced her return, but with a caveat – she’ll appear only on Monday nights beginning in May. Continue reading …

NO TIME TO JOKE – Vladimir Duthiers got pushback from "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King for a comparison between Elon Musk and a "Bond villain." Continue reading …

‘DISINGENUOUS’ - Former GOP Sen. Judd Gregg said Sen. Bernie Sanders and "folks at the New York Times" are "disingenuous" when it comes to energy policy. Continue reading …

SEN. TODD YOUNG - If President Joe Biden doesn’t have a change of heart, he may try to sell his Iran deal to the American people. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - What does the future look like? In California, the state is pulling funding from non-complying mask-mandated schools. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD - Ukrainians are seen as heroic, and the losses incurred by the Russians are no longer small. You can see they're changing their course. Continue reading …

LT. COL. ROBERT MAGINNIS (RET.) - If we are serious about remaining a global super power and given our list of existential adversaries, we must do 5 things. Continue reading …

JASON JERNIGAN - Without delay, the Biden administration should restart construction of the Keystone XL pipeline. Continue reading …

HEALING CHILDREN – Photographer Brian McCarty’s work is instructing and informing others on how to help children traumatized by war. Continue reading …

MARCH INFLATION - New inflation data is expected to show another jaw-dropping figure as the Russian war in Ukraine sent oil and gas prices spiraling higher. Continue reading …

LAUGHTER REPLACES GRIEF - Melissa Rivers’ life always had laughter. Her mother was Joan Rivers. Eight years after her mother’s death, she can laugh again. Continue reading …

MICHAEL IRVIN - Although the Cowboys legend only met Dwayne Haskins maybe once, he felt "badly" when he heard the news of the quarterback’s passing. Continue reading …

BRITNEY’S ANNOUNCEMENT – Britney Spears appears to have announced she is pregnant with her third child but has left some fans confused with the Instagram post's wording. Continue reading …

"We know the administration will take zero responsibility [for inflation]. This is their bad economic policies, bad energy policies causing all of this."- SEAN HANNITY

