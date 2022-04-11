Watters: The media is 'stabbing Biden in the back'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jesse Watters discussed how the media is not blasting Democrats for policies they once promoted to increase popularity for Democrats prior to midterms elections Monday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Making mistakes can be embarrassing, but it's a part of life. … Some people own up to it, recognize their error and improve. Others make excuses. Show up to work late? There was traffic. Miss a pop fly? Sun was in my eyes. Forget to do your homework? Of course, the dog ate it. Now, if you've been around long enough, you probably have a pretty good B.S. detector and can tell when someone's making excuses. So when Democrats came out with their latest reason for why they're going to get shellacked in the midterms, it raised some red flags. Apparently, U.S. intelligence officials told the AP that Russia may start a new campaign to meddle in our elections, but they also admit that there's no evidence this is actually going to happen.

So if there's no proof, then why is this story coming out now? Well, pretty soon, Democrats are going to lose like they've never lost before, and they need an excuse. Otherwise, you'd have to admit that their policies are failing and voters hate them. This should sound familiar. Hillary Clinton got the Trump-Russia investigation started back in 2016, and she's already saying if Trump runs and wins in 2024, well, it's because he cheated.

Look at the polls. Biden is in deep trouble. Huge disapproval ratings on crime, immigration, the economy, inflation — and his buddies in the media can't help him this time. They're stabbing him right in the back. The media is now blasting Democrats for the very policies that they in the media have been promoting.

