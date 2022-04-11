Expand / Collapse search
Mainstream media keeping Biden afloat through suppressing unflattering stories: Fleischer

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Ari Fleischer, former White House press secretary, discusses how the Hunter Biden story could play out with Kayleigh McEnany on 'Hannity.'

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer says those who read liberal media are uninformed about President Biden on "Hannity" Monday. 

ARI FLEISCHER: Hunter Biden is currently under investigation for tax evasion and other potential crimes from the Delaware grand jury. That's the most serious because that could show up evidence that could embarrass or involve the president. The other track is the public track. America is so divided. If you're a liberal, if you're a Democrat, you go to sources ... that aren't telling you everything about this story. 

So you don't think Joe Biden, the president, has an ethical problem. If you're a conservative and you watch conservative sources, you know all about it because it's being fully and properly reported. So America is split, America is divided – and I hate that. But that is the reality of the media coverage where the left-wing media, the mainstream media, suppresses news that they don't want the public to see. And that's what's keeping Joe Biden propelled in office. 

