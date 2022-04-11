Hannity: Biden isn't prepared for any of this

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Hannity dives into how the Biden administration's policies have led to nothing but hardships for the American people, and how the country is now at risk for further supply chain trouble due to the lockdowns happening in China on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: We are at the beginning of what is poised to be another awful week for your President Joe Biden. When you think it couldn't get any worse, think again. Economists are now warning that tomorrow's inflation report is likely to be very ugly. Prices continue to rise. No end in sight. We'll get the official numbers tomorrow, but experts now fear it could be as high as 8.4 percent. That would be a number we have not seen since 1981. So the question tonight is, how is Jen Psaki and the Biden administration going to explain this out of control inflation?

Let's see, they're going to blame Putin, Trump, OPEC, the pandemic, or pretend that inflation is a good thing. All the above, probably. But of course, we know the administration will take zero responsibility. This is their bad economic policies, bad energy policies causing all of this. But according to them, every bad thing that happens is totally, completely out of their control, even though they were the ones that suppressed America's oil and gas capabilities. They artificially reduced the world supply. And lo and behold, you're paying record prices and paying more for every item you buy in every store you go to.

And by the way, they also printed an obscene amount of money during Joe Biden's first year in office. Now, with China's major trading hub watching what's happening in Shanghai, not a lot of people talking about it. Facing a dystopian lockdown amid a new Omicron surge, Omicron 2.0 as we're calling it, or BA.2 as the medical community refers to it, our own supply chain is now going to be pushed beyond anything we have ever witnessed before. And right now it's pretty bad because this country imports massive amounts of phones and computers and chips and other electronics from China. So you can expect those costs to shoot through the roof if you can even get them. And as per usual, Biden is not prepared for any of this.

