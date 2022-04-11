Britney Spears says she's 'having a baby'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Britney Spears appears to have announced she is pregnant with her third child but has left some fans confused with the wording of her post.

The 40-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Monday, sharing an image of a pink teacup and flowers with a lengthy caption.

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back," she began. "I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly,'" referring to Sam Asghari, 28.

"So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby."

The star went on to say, "I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have … it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible."

"Women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret."

Spears concluded with, "This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love."

A rep for Spears didn’t immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Paris Hilton congratulated the star writing, "Congratulations sis!! I'm so excited for you! Love you!!!"

Meanwhile, some of Spears' fans were confused by her "food pregnant" comment.

"Wait so… you are pregnant? Or it's a food baby? I'm confused," said one person in reference to Spears' comment: "4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It's growing!!! if 2 are in there … I might just loose [sic] it."

Spears shares her two sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

Spears has mentioned in the past that she was open to having more children. In an Instagram post she shared in November, the pop star shared that she wanted to add a little girl to her family.

"I’m thinking about having another baby !!!" she captioned the post. "I wonder if this one is a girl … she’s on her toes reaching for something … that’s for sure !!!!"

In June 2021, she mentioned that during her conservatorship, she had an IUD in place, and her conservators wouldn’t let her "go to the doctor and take it out."

Spears addressed the court in a hearing at the time regarding her conservatorship and laid into the legal guardianship, calling it "abusive" and saying it's left her "traumatized" and "depressed."

She also alleged that the team managing her and her conservatorship — her father Jamie in particular — has been extremely restrictive over her life and has limited her life in various ways.

"I would like to progressively move forward, and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby," she said when asking Judge Brenda Penny to terminate the conservatorship. "I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby."

The star said that she has an intrauterine device (IUD) — a long-term form of contraception — inside of her body to prevent her from becoming pregnant.

"I wanted to take the [IUD] out so I could start trying to have another baby," Spears continued. "But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children — any more children."

Spears' conservatorship was terminated in November. Spears and Asghari met in 2016 on the set of her music video for the song "Slumber Party."