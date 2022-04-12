Ingraham: The Left is desperate to change election rules

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham said Democrats want to change the rules for election policies to ensure future wins Monday on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Crooked democracy crusaders — that's the focus of tonight's Angle. Oh, the globalists are so mad. The same people who claim to be the great defenders of democracy pan elections when they don't like the outcomes. Such was the case after French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen won a runoff spot yesterday against elite favorite Emmanuel Macron.

Now, whatever you think about Le Pen and her ideas, what the MSNBC crew can't fathom is that millions of unhappy voters in France are saying no to the status quo. They don't believe that Macron or the other mainstream parties can make things better for French workers. We've seen similar dynamics in recent elections in Hungary and in Poland and in Britain, of course, during the debate over Brexit. The media never figures this out. They just complain, as always, that democracy is on the line in France. It's not Macron's fault for being a bad politician. It's the voters' fault for questioning the elites. They even claim that France is facing an attack on its democracy. Now this is just ridiculous hogwash. But it's what they did when Trump won in 2016. Remember?

Now these are all lies. Yet they're not going to stop. In anticipation of a November route here, they're desperate to change election rules. Well, I fully expect a COVID variant mail-in ballot push. Oh yes. Now, in fact, in March of 2021, Biden, remember, issued an executive order on supposed voting access that few Republicans seem prepared for. It's a backdoor way to federalize the state-run voter registration and ballot process. Now, a claim that in our country — which, remember, elected Barack Obama twice, minorities, they say, still face significant barriers to voting, specifically claiming that these voters remain more likely to face long lines at the polls and are disproportionately burdened by other identification laws and limited opportunities to vote by mail, and then directing that federal agencies and this executive order consider ways to expand voter registration, including through vote-by-mail application forms, use of online systems and helping applicants complete their voter registration forms.

