Biden's sister argues Democrats are the 'pro-life' party on abortion in new memoir

FIRST ON FOX: Valerie Biden Owens, President Biden's younger sister, argues that Democrats are more "pro-life" than Republicans on abortion in her upcoming memoir.

Owens, a longtime campaign adviser and political confidante to Biden, will be releasing her memoir titled, "Growing Up Biden: A Memoir" on Tuesday. Fox News Digital received a copy of the book Monday afternoon.

Within the memoir, Owens writes that Democrats picked the wrong term for their abortion stance. Instead of wanting to be called "pro-choice," she says they should have chosen to be the "pro-life" party because they are advocating for better lives for women.

"Like many women, I harbored complicated feelings on the topic," Owens writes in the memoir. "I'm pro-choice, but I remain convinced that Democrats chose the wrong term for our side of the issue."

"We should have been pro-life, for we are the ones advocating for a better life, a life in which a mother gets to determine her future and that of her child," she writes. "Sometimes, I even accidentally say I'm pro-life, because that's what it feels like the pro-choice position should have been called."

Owens' book tour was slated to kick off last Thursday in Washington, D.C., but it ended up being a virtual event after it was reported Owens tested positive for COVID-19.

Fox News Digital published a report on Owens last week about how the memoir raises some ethical questions about Owens cashing in on her brother's name and whether this conflicts with White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s statement last January about the White House's ethics policy.

"It's the White House's policy that the president's name should not be used in connection with any commercial activities to suggest or in any way — in any way they could reasonably be understood to imply his endorsement or support," Psaki said.

The book includes a childhood photo of Owens, Joe Biden, their two brothers and their mother on the book cover and multiple chapters revolve around Biden. President Biden is also listed in the acknowledgments at the end of the book, thanking "My brothers, Joe, Jim, and Frank, for supplying the raw material" for her book.

