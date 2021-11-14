Psaki defends Kamala Harris' position in the Biden administration amid sinking poll numbers

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …

Psaki does damage control for Kamala Harris' reputation as poll numbers plummet

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended Vice President Kamala Harris ' position in the Biden administration on Sunday amid her sinking poll numbers.

"For anyone who needs to hear it. @VP is not only a vital partner to @POTUS but a bold leader who has taken on key, important challenges facing the country—from voting rights to addressing root causes of migration to expanding broadband," Psaki tweeted.

Psaki's tweet comes after Harris' office appeared to respond to a CNN article on Sunday that suggested "dysfunction" within the vice president's team.

"It is unfortunate that after a productive trip to France in which we reaffirmed our relationship with America's oldest ally and demonstrated U.S. leadership on the world stage, and following passage of a historic, bipartisan infrastructure bill that will create jobs and strengthen our communities, some in the media are focused on gossip — not on the results that the President and Vice President have delivered," Symone Sanders, who serves as senior advisor and chief spokesperson for Harris, wrote.

CNN reporters Edward-Isaac Dovere and Jasmine Wright published an article titled "Exasperation and dysfunction: Inside Kamala Harris' frustrating start as vice president." The article highlights repeated conflicts between Harris, her staff, and the White House.

Harris was recently panned for her overseas trip to France after visiting a COVID-19 lab in Paris where she apparently used a French accent. A recent poll showed Harris' approval rating below Biden's with a 28% approval rating among Americans. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY .

In other developments:

Biden names former New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu as senior adviser and infrastructure coordinator

President Biden named former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu as senior adviser and infrastructure coordinator on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, the White House confirmed Sunday.

Landrieu, who led New Orleans from 2010 to 2018, was also a lieutenant governor for Louisiana. The White House said they chose him because of his experience leading the city, as well as for his relationships with leaders at both state and municipal levels.

Landrieu will be helping to supervise and coordinate the infrastructure bill by working through the National Economic Council.

"In this role, Landrieu will oversee the most significant and comprehensive investments in American infrastructure in generations—work that independent experts verify will create millions of high-paying, union jobs while boosting our economic competitiveness in the world, strengthening our supply chains, and acting against inflation for the long term," the White House said.

According to The Wall Street Journal, chief policy officer at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Neil Bradley said, "Appointing someone with the background and experience of having been a mayor and a state official responsible for infrastructure projects sends an important signal that the administration is focused on delivering on the promises and the opportunities that this bill presents."

The announcement comes a day before Biden is slated to sign the infrastructure bill into law during a ceremony at the White House on Monday, during which he will be accompanied by a bipartisan group of lawmakers and business leaders. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

MSNBC anchor deemed 'Stephanie Antoinette' after arguing Americans can afford more expensive groceries

MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle argued Americans have to put the high inflation rate and rising costs of food and other every day items "in perspective" on Sunday.

The consumer price index rose 6.2% year over year in October, according to the Department of Labor, the largest annual gain since November 1990. And prices rose 0.9% month over month.

But the soaring costs, Ruhle said on NBC, were expected after the worldwide pandemic, before telling anchor Willie Geist that Americans "on average" can actually afford the higher prices.

"The dirty little secret here, Willie, while nobody likes to pay more, on average, we have the money to do so," she said. "Household savings hit a record high over the pandemic, we didn't really have anywhere to go out and spend."

Ruhle added that the U.S. is expecting "record" retail sales this year, home values are up, and the stock market is experiencing record highs, to justify her argument.

Conservative pundits predicted that, if adopted by Democrats, the kind of messaging Ruhle was espousing will derail their chances in the next round of elections. Others referred to Ruhle as "Stephanie Antoinette," in reference to Marie Antoinette, the arrogant Queen of France during the French Revolution.

Inflation is credited as one of the driving factors causing Democratic senators like Joe Manchin, W.Va., from supporting President Biden's social spending bill. The bill has reportedly dropped from a $3.5 trillion price tag to under $2 trillion. The president argued the reconciliation bill will help reduce inflation. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

TODAY'S MUST-READS:

- Boy, 9, who suffered injuries at Astroworld festival is 10th person to die

- Nancy Grace does a deep-dive into Kyle Rittenhouse case: 'How did that happen?'

- The left tries to blame Republicans for downfall of one of their favorite words

- Watchdog under fire for recommending suspension of murdered heroic cop

- One state's National Guard isn't enforcing Biden's vaccine mandate

- Russian military activity putting Biden administration on notice

- ACLU warns of 'precedent' set by DOJ raid of Project Veritas: 'Serious consequences'

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- Elon Musk slams Bernie for demanding wealthy pay 'fair share’: 'You're still alive'

- EXPLAINER: Why quitting coal is so hard?

- Buttigieg's star rises as $1T Biden agenda shifts toward him

- Dem governor won't forgive businesses for first time COVID-rule violations

- The Hoffa era is over as a new top negotiator is coming to the Teamsters

SOME PARTING WORDS

Trey Gowdy on Sunday commemorated the upcoming 158th anniversary of the Gettysburg Address, highlighting the oration as a reinvigoration of American ideals that managed to unite a nation torn apart by the Civil War.

"In the throes of the greatest internal conflict this nation has ever experienced, Lincoln concluded his address asking that we not ‘perish from the Earth,' because of the country's differences," the host said on "Sunday Night in America. " "He knew despite our imperfections, and pain and mistakes, the world needed America. And he knew that we as Americans need one another – and that remains true, 158 years later."

