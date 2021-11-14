Biden names former New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu as senior adviser and infrastructure coordinator

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden named former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu as senior adviser and infrastructure coordinator on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, the White House confirmed Sunday.

Landrieu, who led New Orleans from 2010 to 2018, was also a lieutenant governor for Louisiana. The White House said they chose him because of his experience leading the city, as well as for his relationships with leaders at both state and municipal levels.

Landrieu will be helping to supervise and coordinate the infrastructure bill by working through the National Economic Council.

PRO-INFRASTRUCTURE REPUBLICANS FIRE BACK AMID ATTACKS FROM TRUMP GOP: 'ANGRY AS HELL'

"In this role, Landrieu will oversee the most significant and comprehensive investments in American infrastructure in generations—work that independent experts verify will create millions of high-paying, union jobs while boosting our economic competitiveness in the world, strengthening our supply chains, and acting against inflation for the long term," the White House said.

According to The Wall Street Journal, chief policy officer at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Neil Bradley said, "Appointing someone with the background and experience of having been a mayor and a state official responsible for infrastructure projects sends an important signal that the administration is focused on delivering on the promises and the opportunities that this bill presents."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The announcement comes a day before Biden is slated to sign the infrastructure bill into law during a ceremony at the White House on Monday, during which he will be accompanied by a bipartisan group of lawmakers and business leaders.