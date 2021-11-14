Expand / Collapse search
Biden names former New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu as senior adviser and infrastructure coordinator

Landrieu led New Orleans from 2010 to 2018

By Jon Brown | Fox News
President Biden named former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu as senior adviser and infrastructure coordinator on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, the White House confirmed Sunday.

Landrieu, who led New Orleans from 2010 to 2018, was also a lieutenant governor for Louisiana. The White House said they chose him because of his experience leading the city, as well as for his relationships with leaders at both state and municipal levels.

President Joe Biden puts his mack back on as he walks back to the Oval Office after speaking to the 2020 and 2021 State and National Teacher of the Year recipients during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Landrieu will be helping to supervise and coordinate the infrastructure bill by working through the National Economic Council.

PRO-INFRASTRUCTURE REPUBLICANS FIRE BACK AMID ATTACKS FROM TRUMP GOP: 'ANGRY AS HELL'

"In this role, Landrieu will oversee the most significant and comprehensive investments in American infrastructure in generations—work that independent experts verify will create millions of high-paying, union jobs while boosting our economic competitiveness in the world, strengthening our supply chains, and acting against inflation for the long term," the White House said.

BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 10: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the recently passed $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act at the Port of Baltimore on November 10, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. President Biden will sign the bill next week, where he plans to bring Democrats and Republicans to the White House for a ceremony to mark the bipartisan bill's passage. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

According to The Wall Street Journal, chief policy officer at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Neil Bradley said, "Appointing someone with the background and experience of having been a mayor and a state official responsible for infrastructure projects sends an important signal that the administration is focused on delivering on the promises and the opportunities that this bill presents."

The announcement comes a day before Biden is slated to sign the infrastructure bill into law during a ceremony at the White House on Monday, during which he will be accompanied by a bipartisan group of lawmakers and business leaders.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 06: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference in the State Dinning Room at the White House on November 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. The President is speaking after his Infrastructure bill was finally passed in the House of Representatives after negotiations with lawmakers on Capitol Hill went late into the night. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

