Trillion-dollar 'cruel' spending spree 'is not what Joe Biden campaigned on': Sen. Ted Cruz

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, argued on Sunday that President Biden's "cruel" spending spree is causing inflation and will result in "substantially more damage."

"The trillions that are being spent, the trillions in debt that is being racked up it is historic and not in a good way," Cruz told "Sunday Morning Futures."

"It feels like Joe Biden’s Jimmy Carter all over again and we’re seeing skyrocketing inflation," he said.

"It turns out cause-and-effect still operates that when you spend trillions of dollars, you cause inflation," he added, arguing that it seems like President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and other members of the administration "don’t care."

The Texas senator made the comments the day before President Biden will sign the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law, according to the White House.

The announcement comes after the House of Representatives voted 228-206 earlier this month to pass the legislation, which would not have been successful without the support of 13 Republicans who pushed it through despite opposition from six progressive members of the House.

The bill – which provides funding for physical infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges, water pipes and broadband internet – already passed through the Senate in a vote of 69-30.

The president’s expected move to sign the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law comes as U.S. consumer prices accelerated at the fastest annual pace in more than 30 years with supply chain bottlenecks and persistent materials shortages and surging gasoline prices.

The consumer price index climbed 6.2% year over year in October, the Labor Department said. The increase marked the largest annual gain since November 1990. Prices rose 0.9% month over month.

Energy prices jumped 4.8% last month, and were up 30% over the past year. The October increase was largely the result of a 6.1% rise in the cost of gasoline.

Food prices, meanwhile, edged up 0.9% last month as the food at home category saw a 1% increase. All food prices are up 5.3% year over year.

Cruz argued that Democrats "want you not to be able to fill up gas in your car, they want your electricity bill to be higher, they want your heating bill to be higher and the cruelty, of course, it doesn’t impact them."

"The Democratic elites will still fly on their private planes everywhere they go and the working people they just say, ‘Let them eat cake,’" he continued.

"And it is really cruel what is happening after spending $1.9 trillion on the so-called COVID relief bill that wasn’t COVID relief and now spending $1.2 trillion on a so-called infrastructure bill, much of which is not infrastructure."

Meantime, in recent weeks, congressional Democrats unveiled the updated Build Back Better Act, a social spending and economic plan, which the White House said would also "better prepare the nation for future pandemics and supply chain disruptions.".

The massive $1,750,000,000,000 plan allocates an eye-popping $550 billion for climate change projects, the backbone of the economic plan. Meanwhile, only $3 billion goes towards beefing up future "pandemic preparedness" despite the coronavirus' economic impact on the country.

Cruz told host Maria Bartiromo that now that the infrastructure bill will be signed into law, Democrats "want to move on to Bernie Sanders’ socialist budget."

He pointed out that where the bill "stands now is they [Democrats] are battling with [Democratic Senators] Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema."

"They have 48 Democrats ready to completely bankrupt the country and put trillions of dollars of taxes on the American people and they have two Democrats who are saying at least tap the brakes, slow down," Cruz told Bartiromo.

"Every Republican opposes this boondoggle because the American people are paying for it and unfortunately we’ll have to see if they can get 50 Democrats to agree to do substantially more damage to drive inflation up even more."

Cruz then argued, "I think a lot of people across this country are really having buyer’s remorse and are shocked because this is not what Joe Biden campaigned on."

"He said he was a reasonable centrist moderate," he continued. "I got to admit that Joe Biden that swore me into the Senate nine years ago, the Joe Biden that a lot of us have known for a long time, we don’t know where he is."

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Cruz then argued that "the reason we saw such great election results in Virginia and New Jersey are that the American people … said, ‘Hold on a second. This is crazy.’"

Republican Glenn Youngkin beat former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe in this month’s election, while Democrat New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy won by a thread after a nail-biter of an election against GOP candidate Jack Ciattarelli.

The Texas senator then predicted that "2022 is going to be a wave election."

He predicted that "Republicans are going to retake the House. They are going to retake the Senate."

"This is going to be a difficult year, but I do think we’re on the path back as the American people are really unhappy with the agenda Joe Biden’s pushing," Cruz added.

If the midterm elections were held today, the majority of registered voters say they’d support the Republican congressional candidate over the Democratic candidate in their districts, giving Republicans the largest statistical edge in four decades, according to a new ABC News/Washington Post poll.

The survey, which was taken after the Democrats passed their $1.2 trillion bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act earlier this month, shows 51% of registered voters saying they’d support the Republican candidate in their congressional district and only 41% saying they'd support the Democrat, spelling trouble for the party trying to secure its razor-thin majorities in Congress.

The economy and soaring inflation were the key factors driving the numbers, with 70% of respondents saying the economy is in bad shape and 55% saying they disapprove of Biden’s performance on the economy overall, the poll said.

