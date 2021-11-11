Chicago Police watchdog recommends three-day suspension for slain officer Ella French

The oversight agency for the Chicago Police Department is recommending a three-day suspension for Ella French, the police officer who was killed during a traffic stop in August.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability issued the report on November 10 after Chicago Police officers raided the home of Anjanette Young on Feb. 21, 2019. According to Fox 32 Chicago, Young, 50, was getting undressed for bed while police officers broke open the front door and executed a search warrant.

Young was handcuffed while she was naked as police searched for a suspect inside her house, which according to the article, resided several houses away.

Fox 32 Chicago reported in August that Young said French was the only police officer who showed "dignity or respect" while the search warrant was executed.

"Officer French was the only officer who showed Ms. Young any dignity or respect on the night of the raid," Young said.

CHICAGO POLICE OFFICER ELLA FRENCH: 1 OF 2 BROTHERS CHARGED TO APPEAR IN COURT AFTER SLAIN COP'S 30TH BIRTHDAY

According to a lawsuit Young has filed against the city, Officer French removed her handcuffs and turned off the body camera, allowing her to get dressed.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability faulted Officer French for turning off the body camera, in addition to failing to document a "detention and search" of a male and his vehicle on the same night.

"COPA has considered Officer French’s complimentary history, her lack of prior disciplinary history, and her over 3 years of service to the Department, and her status as PPO at the time of the incident in mitigation. Officer French failed to timely activate her body-worn camera and failed to document the detention and search of the male and his vehicle in an Investigatory Stop Report. Accordingly, COPA recommends a 3-day suspension" the report states.

In a statement to WGN, the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police president John Catanzara said that the oversight agency has "zero credibility" and demanded an apology.

SLAIN CHICAGO COP ELLA FRENCH'S WOUNDED PARTNER RELEASED FROM REHAB, GREETED BY FELLOW OFFICERS

"This is the latest example of why that agency has zero credibility in the eyes of every CPD officer," Catanzara said. "We demand an apology immediately for the intentional harm caused to Ella’s family, friends and co-workers."

A spokesperson for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability told Fox News that the report was completed in April and city ordinances prevented them from making redactions.

"COPA’s Summary Report and investigation into the raid on Ms. Anjanette Young’s residence by members of the Chicago Police Department was completed on April 27, 2021.

Per ordinance (Municipal Code of Chicago 2-78-145), COPA must make reports open to public inspection. COPA can only redact information to the extent it is exempted from disclosure by the freedom of information act or any other applicable law. COPA released the report, previously completed April 27, 2021, as required by ordinance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Following the review and concurrence by the Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department, as well as serving of administrative charges, we carefully considered the release of the report and its impact on Ms. Anjanette Young and Ella French’s family.

We honor the service Officer French gave to our city and mourn her death and also hope the release of the report brings further closure to Ms. Anjanette Young," the spokesperson said.