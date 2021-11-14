Mark Levin calls out the liberal media for not viewing Americans as individual human beings

Fox News host Mark Levin went off on the media, and held particular ire for The New York Times, and said their faulty reporting spanned as far back as the Holocaust. Levin said the Times' history covering the Holocaust continues a trend observable in the mainstream media.

"The press, for the most part, are corrupt. They're utterly corrupt … This relates to what goes on in our country today, how the media distort and lie and spin," the "Life, Liberty & Levin" host said Sunday.

The Holocaust (1933-1945) was the persecution of six million European Jews who were murdered by German Nazis and their collaborators through a variety of means including gas chambers, mass firing squads, hard labor, starvation, and medical experimentation.

MARK LEVIN SAYS JOE BIDEN IS 'THE HUMAN PANDEMIC', DECLARES 'POISON OF ANTI-SEMITISM' HAS INFECTED DEMOCRATS

The New York Times has increasingly come under fire for their Holocaust reporting, with academics alleging the "all news that's fit to print" paper did not treat the Holocaust as an important story, and buried the genocide of European Jews within its pages. Furthermore, public's skepticism over whether the rumors about death camps and mass shootings by the Nazi Einsatzgruppe were true were sowed by the press, Levin said.

"The public's doubts were strengthened and possibly even created by the manner in which the media told the story," he said.

During World War II journalists frequently said that the news of deportations and executions did not come from eyewitnesses who could personally confirm what had happened, and they, as journalists, were obliged to treat it skeptically. This explanation is faulty because much of the information came from German statements," professor Deborah Lipstadt wrote in "Buried by the Times."

According to Levin, the Time's editorial decisions on the Holocaust prohibited the chance of arousing public sympathy and opinion on what should have be done.

"It is my contention that many of the major media platforms in this country are racist and anti-Semitic. And that's part of the problem we have in this country," he added.

Levin said the media uses its power like a "spear" in how it chooses what to focus on.

"The New York Times and Russia collusion, it was the point of the spear pushing a story that we now know was a lie from beginning to end planted by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the DNC," Levin said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The New York Times was not the only news organization that was "anti-Semitic," according to Levin.

"The Marxist left likes to throw that word around racist to anybody who supports the Constitution, who loves this country, who believe in the flag and the national anthem, the United States military, [and] police officers. These Marxist reprobates throughout the media, throughout the Democrat Party – and of course, radicals who are part of the BLM and Antifa movements – … call everybody else racist," he said.

He pointed to the media coverage of Winsome Sears, soon to be Virginia's lieutenant governor, as examples of the racist spin within liberal media.

"This is an extraordinarily diverse nation. It's the most diverse nation on the face of the Earth. It's the freest nation … You can do whatever you want to do, become whatever you want to become. Get whatever kind of education you want to get. It's up to you as an individual human being. [Liberal media] doesn't view you as individual human beings, [they] dehumanize[e] you … And …pushes … pablum … which is very, very dangerous and evil. New York Times, MSNBC and so many more … of these platforms are racist and anti-Semitic."