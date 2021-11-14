Nancy Graces does a deep-dive into Kyle Rittenhouse case: 'How did that happen?'

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace took a deep dive into the Kyle Rittenhouse case Sunday as the final day of closing arguments approaches.

"Will his claim of self-defense sway the jury?" Grace asked. She brought in a panel of experts to weigh in on the case. The special reviewed the video seen at trial and rehashed exactly what happened on that fateful night in August 2020 after protests and riots erupted following a police shooting. The full special is available for streaming on Fox Nation.

Rittenhouse was charged with two counts of homicide for shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, with an AR-15. The third person Rittenhouse shot, Gaige Grosskreutz, survived and testified last week. Rittenhouse was also charged with possessing a weapon by a person under 18, and multiple counts of reckless endangerment.

"The weapon has been identified as a Smith & Wesson M&P 15," Spencer Coursen, a threat management expert said. He added that it was semi-automatic and had a 30-round magazine.

At that point, a picture of the gun went on screen and Grace remarked it would be a "cold day" before her son would hold that type of weapon "at night, 25 miles away from home. How did that happen? Why is he out … away from home, with that?"

"We sometimes believe ourselves to be smarter than we are," Coursen responded.

At trial, the prosecution tried to convey that the defendant went to the riots and had a gun with him because he intended to use it. The defendant pleaded not guilty to all charges and testified that he fired his weapon, all eight times, in self-defense.

The criminal defense attorney on the panel, Toy Slaten, said the prosecution would attempt, at this point, to get any charges on the table. "They'll take anything," he said. "They'll take any kind of conviction."

Grace questioned whether it was possible to have two narratives be true: "a teen vigilante was out with a high-powered weapon looking for trouble, loaded for bear – and shoot in self-defense?"

In Kenosha, Wisconsin, protests and riots erupted after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Blake, who was 29 years old at the time, was paralyzed from the waist down as a result of the injuries he sustained during the encounter.

Thursday was the final of eight days of evidence heard by the court; 31 witnesses from both sides took the stand.

On Monday, the defense and prosecution will begin closing arguments; each is allotted two and a half hours to persuade the jury for the last time.