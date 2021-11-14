Expand / Collapse search
MSNBC host targets trucking for being populated by White males over 55 who are ‘aggressive’ on the road

Host Tiffany Cross suggests diversifying the sector will lessen road rage

By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross shamed the trucking industry Sunday for being predominantly made up of White, male truckers who voted for former President Trump, pressing her guest on how to disrupt the stigma.

The "Cross Connection" host explained that her own brother is a truck driver and she worried for his safety because it "feels like a dangerous industry."

Cross’ guest, CrossCountry Truck Driving School owner and president Pamela Day, mapped out her efforts to promote diversity in the sector.

TRUCK DRIVER SHORTAGE HITS RECORD HIGH, THREATENING TO HURT HOLIDAY SHOPPING

"We say we’re not building truck drivers but safe CMV operators," she said. "Folks that can get back to their home whenever they’re done with their shift. That’s the most important part."

FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016, file photo, truck and automobile traffic mix on Interstate 5, headed north through Fife, Wash., near the Port of Tacoma. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

But Cross dug deeper, questioning Day on how the industry can become "more welcoming" after interviewing drivers of color who reported acts of racism and aggression.

MSNBC HOST TIFFANY CROSS SUGGESTS BLACK MEDIA FACES ‘ARE NOT NECESSARILY BLACK VOICES’

"This is an industry populated by a lot of White men over the age of 55," the host added. "This group of people overwhelmingly voted for Trump. Some people have talked about aggressive truck drivers cutting them off or not being helpful."

"So, obviously, the more populated it is with people of color I think you’ll see less of that."

Day, who drove for eight years, responded by instead stressing the need for women to fill trucking jobs.

Semi-trucks line up near Pier J to retrieve shipping containers from China-based ship at the Port of Long Beach, in Long Beach, California, U.S., April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Bob Riha Jr.

"I appreciate you for helping us get this word out," she said. "The women will be able to close this deficit if we just let them know."

Internet organizations such as MSNBC.com report from the Republican National Convention media area. (Photo by Kim Kulish/Corbis via Getty Images)

Cross stoked outrage last month after sharing another controversial claim that some Black media faces were "not necessarily Black voices."

"OK, Carlos Watson, Sage Steele, Van Jones. What do these three folks have in common? Well, they’re all people who’ve been prompted up by wealthy or powerful White Americans, and yet we, the keepers of the culture, don’t really rock with any of them like that. Now obviously, the three of these folks are definitely Black faces. However, they are not necessarily Black voices. And there’s a difference," Cross said. 