Psaki does damage control for Kamala Harris' reputation as poll numbers plummet

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended Vice President Kamala Harris ' position in the Biden administration on Sunday amid her sinking poll numbers.

"For anyone who needs to hear it. @VP is not only a vital partner to @POTUS but a bold leader who has taken on key, important challenges facing the country—from voting rights to addressing root causes of migration to expanding broadband," Psaki tweeted.

Psaki's tweet comes after Harris' office appeared to respond to a CNN article on Sunday that suggested "dysfunction" within the vice president's team.

Symone Sanders, who serves as senior advisor and chief spokesperson for Harris, wrote, "It is unfortunate that after a productive trip to France in which we reaffirmed our relationship with America's oldest ally and demonstrated U.S. leadership on the world stage, and following passage of a historic, bipartisan infrastructure bill that will create jobs and strengthen our communities, some in the media are focused on gossip — not on the results that the President and Vice President have delivered."

Shortly afterwards, Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh tweeted, "Honored to work for @VP every day. She’s focused on the #BuildBackBetter agenda and delivering results for the American people."

"Proud to be on team @VP every single day," Assistant Press Secretary Rachel Palermo wrote.

CNN reporters Edward-Isaac Dovere and Jasmine Wright published an article titled "Exasperation and dysfunction: Inside Kamala Harris' frustrating start as vice president." The article highlights repeated conflicts between Harris, her staff, and the White House.

"But, with many sources speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the situation more frankly, they all tell roughly the same story: Harris' staff has repeatedly failed her and left her exposed, and family members have often had an informal say within her office. Even some who have been asked for advice lament Harris' overly cautious tendencies and staff problems, which have been a feature of every office she's held, from San Francisco district attorney to U.S. Senate," the reporters wrote.

Harris was recently panned for her overseas trip to France after visiting a COVID-19 lab in Paris where she apparently used a French accent. A recent poll showed Harris' approval rating below Biden's with a 28% approval rating among Americans.

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.