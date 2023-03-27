Expand / Collapse search
Murdaugh Moselle possessions pop up on eBay with exorbitant price tags

Alex Murdaugh is appealing his conviction for the murders of his son, Paul, and his wife, Maggie, on June 9, 2021

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg , Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Items from Alex Murdaugh's estate are auctioned off

Items from Moselle, Alex Murdaugh’s family estate, are auctioned off at Liberty Auctions on Thursday, March 23, 2023 in Pembroke, Georgia. (Mom & Paparazzi for Fox News Digital) 

Items purportedly from the Murdaugh estate known as Moselle that were auctioned off last week are now cropping up on eBay — many with exorbitant price tags, including a crossbow for $21,000 and a camouflage gun case with an opening bid of $4,999.

Alex Murdaugh, 54, was sentenced March 3 to two terms of life in prison for fatally shooting his wife, Maggie, 52, and his 22-year-old son, Paul, on the family's hunting estate in June 2021 in Hampton County.

Last Thursday, Liberty Auction in Pembroke, Georgia, sold off the decidedly macabre Murdaugh family possessions — including bedsheets, antlers and a custom leather sofa set. 

Many of those items appear to have ended up on eBay. A seller is hawking a black "Murdaugh crossbow" for $21,000 with an opening bid of $14,000, according to a screenshot posted by ABC4News. The listing no longer appears on the site.

A Murdaugh gun case, which was sold at an auction last week, is on sale on eBay for $4,999. Alex Murdaugh, left, was convicted earlier this month for the double slaying of his wife and son.

An item described as "Alex Murdaugh Ducks Unlimited gun case," which was also allegedly snagged at the auction, shows zero bids since it was posted Monday morning. A Murdaugh hunting jacket sold for $275, and a pair of deer antlers for $399.99.  

Still on offer is a vintage Pendleton flannel shirt, which was listed Friday for $175, and a pair of men's RedHead Bone-Dry Waders for $125. 

A pair of wading boots picked up at the Murdaugh estate auction in Georgia last week is on offer on eBay. 

The peculiar Georgia auction attracted true-crime fans who wanted to own a piece of memorabilia from the tragic Murdaugh saga, and sellers looking to flip the possessions for a profit. 

The family's leather couch sold for $14,000 to Phillip Jennings, the owner of Broomsedge Rod & Gun hunting club based in Georgia.

A leather couch from Moselle, the Murdaugh family's South Carolina hunting estate, sold Thursday for $14,000 at Liberty Auction.

"We think these are very novel pieces. They came from a very nice plantation lodge in South Carolina, and we want them to live on," Jennings told Fox News Digital. "We try to specialize at our lodge… very unique things that are conversation pieces for people, and they can sit around and talk."

Another buyer was looking for Christmas gifts for the whole family, and a man, who won bids on Maggie's bicycle and tumblers with Murdaugh's initials, said he had planned to start a local museum.

A crossbow from Moselle, Alex Murdaugh’s family estate, is on display on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, ahead of their auction at Liberty Auctions in Pembroke, Georgia.

Liberty Auction didn't immediately return a request seeking the sales price of each of the Murdaugh estate items that allegedly wound up on eBay.

The Murdaughs' sprawling, 1,700-acre Islandton property sold the same day of the auction for $3.9 million to buyers James Ayer and Jeffrey Godley, according to FOX Carolina.

Alex Murdaugh's eldest son, Buster, will get $530,000 and the remainder of the proceeds will be divvied up among creditors. 

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.