Louisiana manhunt continues as dangerous inmate charged with attempted murder remains on the run

Inmates used sheets to scale outer wall while second escapee captured and third killed himself during standoff

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Police arrest last New Orleans prison escapee in Atlanta Video

Police arrest last New Orleans prison escapee in Atlanta

Fox News senior correspondent Jonathan Serrie has the latest on the arrest of New Orleans' final prison escapee on 'America Reports.'

Louisiana authorities are continuing to search for the last of three inmates who broke through a deteriorating wall on Wednesday and escaped a jail about 130 miles northwest of New Orleans.

The three inmates, identified as Keith Eli, 24, of Opelousas, Johnathan Jevon Joseph, 24, of Opelousas, and Joseph Allen Harrington, 26, of Melville, allegedly used sheets and other items to scale an outer wall, drop onto the roof of the first floor and lower themselves to the ground, according to a statement from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.

Harrington killed himself with a hunting rifle Thursday after a standoff with police at a home in Port Barre, The Associated Press reported

Prior to his escape, St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office records show he was charged with nine felonies, including home invasion and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Split image of escaped inmates in Louisiana

Split image of Keith Eli, left, Johnathan Jevon Joseph and Joseph Allen Harrington, inmates who escaped from a Louisiana prison. (St. Landry Parish Sheriff via Facebook)

'ARMED AND DANGEROUS' INMATE ESCAPES ATLANTA HOSPITAL, STEALS GUN AND SUV: POLICE

Police nabbed the second escapee, Joseph, the next day following a foot chase. 

Sheriff's officials said a tip led deputies to a home where he was hiding out, according to the report. He surrendered after fleeing to a nearby storage shed.

Joseph, also a convicted felon, was previously charged with principal first-degree rape, along with drug and gun offenses.

St. Landry Parish Jail

The inmates escaped St. Landry Parish Jail Wednesday in Louisiana. (Google Maps)

MURDER SUSPECT IN MAJOR US CITY MISTAKENLY FREED FROM JAIL RECAPTURED AFTER MULTI-DAY MANHUNT

The third missing inmate, Eli, remains missing and is charged with attempted second-degree murder.

"We would prefer that he surrender himself peaceably, but we will not rest until he is captured," St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz wrote in a statement obtained by the AP.

In May, 10 prisoners escaped a minimum-custody New Orleans jail after removing a toilet from a wall inside a cell and crawling through it.

Video cameras in the facility captured the brazen escape, with footage showing the group scaling a fence, using blankets to protect themselves from barbed wire, and running across an interstate to a nearby neighborhood where they changed clothes.

Stunning video shows New Orleans inmates escaping through hole in cell wall Video

CALIFORNIA JAIL CUTS SEATTLE MURDER SUSPECT LOOSE BY MISTAKE, TRIGGERING MANHUNT AS VICTIM’S MOM FUMES

Inmates wrote messages including, "To Easy LOL" and "WE INNOCENT," among other things, near the hole they used to flee the jail.

The last remaining fugitive, a four-time convicted killer, was arrested five months after the escape following a standoff with authorities in Atlanta.

Three jail employees have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, Fox News Digital previously reported.

An internal investigation has been initiated, and the jail supervisory staff will be providing a comprehensive report, according to Guidroz.

