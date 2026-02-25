Trump spotlights victims of repeat offenders and illegal aliens in emotional SOTU

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump mentioned several victims of crime during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, vowing "justice" for victims.

During his address, he mentioned Iryna Zarutska, Lizbeth Medina, Dalilah Coleman and the two National Guard members who were shot in Washington, D.C. Several family members of the victims were seen in the audience as Trump spoke to them during his speech.

Here are the victims of crime mentioned by President Trump:

- Iryna Zarutska:

Iryna Zarutska, 23, was stabbed to death while riding a light rail train in Charlotte, North Carolina on Aug. 22, 2025. She was allegedly stabbed by Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, who faces charges in state and federal court.

During Tuesday's State of the Union, Trump said his administration will "ensure justice" for Zarutska, with her mother present at the annual address.

"We are honored to be joined tonight by a woman who's been through hell, Anna Zarutska. In 2022, she and her beautiful daughter – so beautiful, what a beautiful young woman – fled war-torn Ukraine to live with relatives near Charlotte, North Carolina. And by the way, what's going on with Charlotte? Last summer, 23-year-old Iryna was riding home on the train when a deranged monster who had been arrested over a dozen times and was released through no cash bail, stood up and viciously slashed a knife through her neck and body. No one will ever forget there were people on that train. No one will ever forget the expression of terror on Iryna's face as she looked up at her attacker in the last seconds of her life. She died instantly. She had escaped a brutal war, only to be slain by a hardened criminal set free to kill in America."

He added: "Mrs. Zarutska, tonight, I promise you, we will ensure justice for your magnificent daughter, Iryna."

- Charlie Kirk

President Donald Trump invited Charlie Kirk's wife, Erika to Tuesday's State of the Union. Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University.

Tyler Robinson was charged with aggravated murder, felony use of a firearm and witness tampering in relation to the shooting.

"Charlie was violently murdered by an assassin, and martyred, really martyred for his beliefs. His wonderful wife, Erika, is with us tonight. Erika, please stand. Thank you," Trump said.

- Lizbeth Medina:

Lizbeth Medina was only 16-years-old when she was found stabbed to death in her apartment's bathtub in December 2023. Medina's killer, Rafael Romero was in the U.S. illegally and pleaded guilty to murder, aggravated robbery and burglary. He was sentenced to two life sentences.

"In 2023, a 16 year old high school cheerleader named Lizbeth Medina was supposed to perform in her town's Christmas parade, but she never arrived. Her mother, Jacqueline, went home to look for her, and she found her lying dead in a bathtub, bleeding profusely after being stabbed 25 times. Lizbeth's killer was a previously arrested illegal alien who had broken in and brutally, just brutally extinguished the brightest light in her family's life. Violently and viciously. Her heartbroken mother is in the gallery to remind everyone in this chamber exactly why we are deporting illegal alien criminals, our country at record numbers, and we're getting them the hell out of here fast. We don't want them," Trump said.

- Dalilah Coleman:

Dalilah Coleman was just 5 years old when an illegal immigrant from India allegedly struck the car she was in on a highway in San Bernardino County, California in June 2024. The person driving the 18-wheeler was identified as Partap Singh, who was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and immigration-related charges.

"Dalilah Coleman was only 5 years old in June 2024, when an 18-wheel tractor trailer plowed into her stopped car, traveling at 60 miles an hour or more. The driver was an illegal alien, let in by Joe Biden and given a commercial driver's license by open borders, politicians. And California doctors said Dalilah would never be able to walk or talk. Have a good life. She wouldn't even be able to eat again. But against all odds, she is now in the first grade, learning to walk. And she's here this evening with her dad, Marcus, a fantastic man. Dalilah, please. You are a great inspiration. Please stand up," Trump said.

TRUMP TAKES DIRECT SOTU SWIPE AT DEMOCRATS OVER TAXES: 'TO HURT THE PEOPLE'

- National Guard service members shot in Washington, D.C.:

"In November 2025, 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom and 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe were shot in Washington, D.C. while they were on patrol. Beckstrom died one day after she was shot, while Wolfe survived and is making a recovery. 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal was charged with first-degree murder while armed (premeditated), assault with intent to kill while armed, transportation of a firearm and ammunition in interstate commerce with the intent to commit a felony and four counts of possession of a firearm during crime of violence or dangerous offense," Trump said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"One of the brave service members who helped achieve this stunning turnaround was 20-year-old West Virginia Army National Guard specialist Sarah Beckstrom. After a four-month deployment, she voluntarily extended her service and her rank was going to be lifted. She was doing so well. They were so proud of her. But the very next day, she was on patrol near the White House when she was ambushed and shot in the head by a terrorist monster from Afghanistan. Shouldn't have been in our country," Trump said.

"And all because she wore the uniform of our nation. She was shot. He traveled here because he didn't like people wearing our uniform. He was sick and deranged. Shouldn't have been in our country. Sarah Beckstrom died in order to defend our Capitol. And we are honored to be joined by her wonderful parents, Gary and Emily. Your daughter was a true American patriot, and she will be greatly missed. She was a great person. I saw reports on her. They've never seen anything like it. So sorry. Thank you very much. A great young lady. I saw reports that were like, perfect. She was perfect. Serving alongside Sarah that day was Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe. The terrorists shot Andrew in the head, and no one thought he could possibly make it. The two of them, Sarah and Andrew, both shot violently in the head. Neither was expected to make it. They weren't even given a chance," he added.