Murder suspect in major US city mistakenly freed from jail recaptured after multi-day manhunt

Authorities in Oregon announced a murder suspect who was mistakenly released from prison earlier this week is back in custody after igniting a multi-day manhunt.

Ty Anthony Sage, 26, was accidentally released from the Multnomah County Detention Center in Portland after posting bail on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

"Ty Sage should never have been able to post bail," Sheriff Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell said in a press release.

Sage is facing second-degree murder and first-degree robbery charges stemming from the 2021 killing of 15-year-old Lowgunn Ivey. Both Sage and 26-year-old Kevin Rivas-Ramirez were arrested in May.

"Lowgunn’s family deserved better," Morrisey O’Donnell said. "As Multnomah County’s sheriff, I am committed to making sure this does not happen again, that we learn from our mistakes, and that Lowgunn’s family can have justice."

On Thursday, authorities announced Sage was taken into custody at around 1 p.m. at a gas station off Highway 101 in Florence, Oregon – approximately 180 miles from the jail where he was being held. He was arrested with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sage reportedly appeared for a hearing last Wednesday, where a judge issued a ruling denying him bail the next day, according to FOX 12. However, a Sept. 17 release form shows Sage’s bail was set for $5,000, and he was permitted to bail out – a direct violation of the judge’s order.

Officials are now investigating how the apparent clerical error happened, with a preliminary review suggesting a misinterpretation within MCSO regarding the initial court order signed on Sept. 17 and filed the next day, police said.

According to the press release, MCSO employees "acted in good faith and sought clarification with the court," with Morrisey O’Donnell vowing the department will use the incident as an opportunity to strengthen their administrative processes.

"To the family of Lowgunn Ivey, the young man killed, I want to acknowledge the fear and trauma that this mistaken release has caused," Morrisey O’Donnell said.

The victim’s mother, Jodie Ramsey, expressed her frustration surrounding the incident while sharing her relief that her son’s alleged killer had been found, according to FOX 12.

"I feel like they failed me," Ramsey told the outlet. "I feel like they failed the community as well, not just me, but everybody else’s safety out there, too, because he’s an accused child killer. I mean, there’s no saying what he could do to anybody out there."

Ramsey is reportedly considering filing a lawsuit against the county, but has yet to make a final decision.

MCSO did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

"Having to relive the whole thing," Ramsey said. "I mean, I’m going to end up living with it for the rest of my life anyway, but it’s just having to open some wounds that haven’t quite healed yet, that’s killing me, I think."