Family member of American killed by Cuban forces in boat shootout says he was on 'diabolical' mission

The brother of an American citizen killed in a brazen boat clash with Cuban forces says his sibling was consumed by an "obsessive and diabolical" push to free the island, and that "no one knew" what he was planning.

American citizen Michel Ortega Casanova, who worked as a truck driver, was one of 10 passengers on a Florida-registered boat that allegedly opened fire on Cuban soldiers in an attempt to infiltrate the island.

Ortega Casanova, who lived in the U.S. for more than two decades, was one of four killed in the attempt. He is survived by his wife, mother, brother, two sisters, daughter and unborn grandchild.

Six other passengers, all Cubans living in the U.S., were injured.

Ortega Casanova's brother, Misael, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that his brother had an "obsessive and diabolical" pursuit for Cuba’s freedom.

"Only us Cubans who have lived over there understand [the great suffering]," Misael said.

He said "no one knew" about his brother's plans to infiltrate the island, noting their mother is "devastated."

"They became so obsessed that they didn’t think about the consequences nor their own lives," Misael said.

While Ortega Casanova's family did not recognize any of the other passengers, Misael said, "maybe [the attempt] will justify that some day Cuba will be free."

He refrained from labeling the group as heroes, describing the idea as "ignorance."

Cuban officials said many of the boat passengers, who were intercepted roughly 1 mile northeast of Cayo Falcones — off Cuba’s north coast, had a known history of criminal and violent activity.

Passengers Amijail Sánchez González and Leordan Enrique Cruz Gómez were wanted by Cuban authorities for their involvement in the "promotion, planning, organization, financing, support or commission of actions carried out in the national territory or in other countries, in connection with acts of terrorism," according to the government.

Cuban politician Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla posted to X after the incident, claiming a "rigorous investigation" is being conducted to clarify the facts.

"Cuba has had to face numerous terrorist and aggressive infiltrations originating from #EEUU since 1959, at a high cost in lives, injuries, and material damage," Rodriguez Parrilla wrote in a post. "… The defense of Cuba's coasts, of the national territory, and of national security is an ineludible duty."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. is working to determine if the passengers were American citizens or permanent residents.

"We have various different elements of the U.S. government that are trying to identify elements of the story that may not be provided to us now," Rubio told reporters in Basseterre, St. Kitts. "… Suffice it to say, it is highly unusual to see shootouts in open sea like that. It’s not something that happens every day. It’s something, frankly, that hasn’t happened with Cuba in a very long time."

Rubio said the U.S. will verify the facts independently, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Coast Guard are investigating.

Vice President JD Vance said he was briefed on the incident and the White House is monitoring the situation.

"Hopefully it’s not as bad as we fear it could be," Vance said.

Florida’s Attorney General James Uthmeier said prosecutors will work with federal, state and law enforcement partners to start an investigation.

"The Cuban government cannot be trusted, and we will do everything in our power to hold these communists accountable," Uthmeier wrote in a social media post.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.