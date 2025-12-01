'Armed and dangerous' inmate escapes Atlanta hospital, steals gun and SUV: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An inmate described by authorities as "armed and dangerous" is on the run after escaping from an Atlanta hospital early Monday.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said inmate Timothy Shane fled Grady Memorial Hospital after being taken there for a medical evaluation following a reported suicide attempt.

Shane was transported to the hospital around 8 p.m. Sunday by National Emergency Medical Services and sheriff’s deputies, according to the office. Officials said he escaped around 1:20 a.m. Monday while in a deputy’s custody.

The owner of a nearby stolen SUV later reported that a Glock handgun went missing from the vehicle. Authorities believe Shane first fled the hospital area on foot before stealing the parked SUV. He later crashed the vehicle and again escaped on foot, possibly carrying the handgun.

The sheriff’s office said Shane has a history of fleeing and a record that includes felony drug and weapons charges. Authorities warn he should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Shane is described as a White male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a buzz-style haircut. He was last seen wearing a blue hospital gown and no shoes.

Grady Memorial Hospital told Fox News Digital that its policy requires custodial law enforcement agencies to maintain "one-to-one oversight" of inmates receiving treatment at the hospital at all times.

"Our agency along with other assisting agencies have multiple units in the area searching for inmate Shane," the office said.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital that the department had no new developments as of Monday afternoon.