Las Vegas

Family claims casino staff mistook veteran’s illness for intoxication, delaying care before his death

Gary Perrin's family seeks $15K in wrongful death lawsuit against Caesars Palace after November 2024 incident

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
A "proud veteran of the U.S. Army" died after suffering a medical emergency while visiting Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip, where, according to a lawsuit, employees and security guards allegedly "presumed, incorrectly" that he was drunk and called him an Uber instead of seeking medical help.

According to a wrongful-death complaint obtained by the Las Vegas Review Journal, 64-year-old Gary Perrin was gambling at the Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in November 2024 when he began exhibiting "visible signs" of an undisclosed illness. The symptoms allegedly included "sudden onset of sweating, double vision, dizziness and vomiting."

"Due to, but not limited to, a lack of training, a lack of supervision, laziness, being overworked and tired, profiling, and or a lack of policies and procedures, it was presumed, incorrectly, that Perrin was intoxicated," the complaint read.

Gary Perrin smiling.

U.S. Army veteran Gary Perrin's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Caesars Palace, claiming casino workers allegedly failed to provide medical attention in November 2024. (Care Cremation & Burial )

Workers decided to "call an Uber/Lyft instead of onsite paramedics or EMR transport" for Perrin, leading to a "critical delay of medical care that ultimately led to, caused, or contributed substantially to his death" weeks later, the lawsuit claimed.

Perrin's family said that the casino had knowledge of the victim's serious illness, and yet "did not render immediate and/or reasonable medical attention nor did they take steps to call for medical attention."

Outside photo of Caesars Palace in Vegas.

Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In the lawsuit, Perrin's family did not disclose how he died but said that the employees' decision to call a rideshare over an ambulance allegedly led to "severe injuries, including but not limited [to] surgical scars and disfigurement, pain and suffering, and loss of life."

His family is seeking $15,000 from the iconic Las Vegas strip resort, according to the lawsuit.

Las Vegas strip casinos.

Aerial view of Las Vegas Strip. A 64-year-old U.S. Army veteran died after suffering a medical emergency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, where a lawsuit alleges staff mistakenly presumed he was drunk and called a rideshare instead of paramedics. (iStock)

An obituary for Perrin describes him as a proud veteran who served for four years and then worked for UPS.

He retired from the shipping company after 29 years of "dedicated service," then worked as an assistant to the dean of students and football coach at Goffstown High School in New Hampshire. In his later years, he also worked as a driver at the Maher Center in Middletown, Rhode Island, until his death.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Caesars' for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
