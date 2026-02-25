Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: 'Ludicrous' Mamdani boots Israel-linked drone firm

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

- Radicalism Over Revenue: NYC Ousts Israel-Linked Firm

- Jewish group demands firing of broadcaster who called Israeli Olympian supporter of 'genocide'

- Palestinian activist accused of expressing desire to 'kill Jews' wins deportation case

TOP STORY: Six weeks into Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s term, the city-run Brooklyn Navy Yard sparked fury by refusing to renew the lease of Easy Aerial, a drone supplier for Israel. While officials cite "business reasons," critics blast the move as a "ludicrous" political hit job that weaponizes taxpayer assets for BDS agendas, prioritizing radical activism over New York’s economic growth.

CALL FOR ACCOUNTABILITY: A Jewish advocacy group is demanding the firing of a broadcaster who labeled a Zionist Israeli Olympian a supporter of genocide. Critics condemn the remarks as dangerous antisemitic rhetoric that targets athletes based on their identity and national ties, sparking a heated debate over accountability in sports media and broadcasting.

CASE CLOSED: A Palestinian activist, previously accused of expressing a desire to "kill Jews" in social media posts, has won her deportation case. An immigration judge ruled she could remain in the U.S., sparking intense backlash from critics who argue the decision ignores clear security threats and systemic antisemitic incitement.

TROUBLE BRUIN: The Trump administration has sued UCLA, alleging the university "turned a blind eye" to a hostile workplace for Jewish and Israeli employees. The DOJ claims administrators failed to discipline antisemitic harassment and physical assaults during campus protests. This marks a major escalation in the federal crackdown on campus antisemitism.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Omer Tuval, former spokesman for the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, writes about how families of Israeli hostages bypassed government bureaucracy to combine global diplomacy and advocacy to ensure every Oct. 7 captive returned home—transforming unimaginable grief into a historic, unified mission for humanity.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "The litany of vile acts of antisemitism that allegedly took place, and continue to take place, at UCLA are, if found to be true, a mark of shame against the University of California." - Harmeet Dhillon, assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice.

