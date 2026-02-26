‘Family Mob’ gang members, associates charged in major Minneapolis fentanyl trafficking case: DOJ

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Five alleged members and associates of the "Family Mob" street gang have been charged in a major fentanyl trafficking case in Minneapolis, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Three indictments and two criminal complaints were unsealed in the District of Minnesota accusing the defendants of distributing fentanyl, crack cocaine and other controlled substances in south Minneapolis.

Authorities allege the group collectively possessed with intent to distribute more than seven kilograms of fentanyl since July 2025 and operated a de facto open-air drug market near Lake Street and Park Avenue, using force to push out other dealers.

Those charged include Silk Lamond Davis, 48, of Minneapolis; Alexisus Jarmon Mosby, 44, of Bloomington; Kiron Jamoll Williams, 43, of Minneapolis; Rashshon Jamahl Taggett, 44, of Minneapolis; and Lakendrick Darnell Gilliam, 38, of St. Paul.

The charges range from possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine to distribution of fentanyl and conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Law enforcement agencies executed multiple arrest and search warrants Wednesday morning targeting the gang and its members, officials said.

If convicted, the defendants face penalties of up to life in prison on the most serious drug trafficking charges.

"Our investigation shows that combined, those charged were responsible for the distribution of enough fentanyl for more than 3.5 million lethal doses in the last seven months," said U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen at a press briefing.

He told reporters that seven others were also taken into custody on related state charges, bringing the total number arrested to 12.

Rick Evanchec, interim special agent in charge of the FBI’s Minneapolis field office, said the coordinated operation to dismantle the "Family Mob" gang involved a sweeping, multi-agency effort across the metropolitan area.

Before dawn, eight SWAT teams and law enforcement personnel from the FBI, Minneapolis Police Department, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) executed 14 search warrants targeting narcotics, firearms and other evidence tied to the alleged criminal enterprise.

Evanchec said the gang has operated since the 1990s, distributing narcotics and using violence to control territory in Minneapolis neighborhoods.

"The Family Mob Gang ruled by intimidation and violence, and wrongly assumed they could operate with impunity," DEA Omaha Field Division Special Agent in Charge Dustin Gillespie said in a statement. "Today, the combined efforts of federal, state and local law enforcement imparted a significant blow to the drug trafficking efforts of a gang that has spread poison through a beloved Minneapolis community."