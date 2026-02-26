DHS says Columbia student taken into custody is illegal alien whose visa was terminated under Obama admin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told Fox News Digital that agents detained a Columbia University student who was in the country illegally. The student, who DHS identified as Elmina Aghayeva, had a student visa that expired in 2016.

"ICE arrested Elmina Aghayeva, an illegal alien from Azerbaijan, whose student visa was terminated in 2016 under the Obama administration for failing to attend classes. The building manager and her roommate let officers into the apartment. She has no pending appeals or applications with DHS," a DHS spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Columbia University in New York City said on Thursday that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents entered a residential building and detained a student. The university said the federal agents entered the residential building at approximately 6:30 a.m. local time.

"Our understanding at this time is that the federal agents made misrepresentations to gain entry to the building to search for a 'missing person.' We are working to gather more details," Columbia University said in a statement. "It is important to reiterate that all law enforcement agents must have a judicial warrant or judicial subpoena to access non-public areas of the University, including housing, classrooms, and areas requiring CUID swipe access. An administrative warrant is not sufficient."

The university said law enforcement agents with a judicial warrant or judicial subpoena who are looking to access non-public areas of the university must contact public safety, which will then contact "the Office of the General Counsel to coordinate the university’s response."

Many Columbia University buildings do not require a Columbia University ID (CUID) to enter, but in order to access the interior of the buildings, one would need to swipe through turnstiles with an ID.

While Columbia spoke about rules on its campus, DHS said that the incident did not take place on campus.

MORE THAN A DOZEN ANTI-ICE AGITATORS HAULED AWAY BY NYPD NEAR COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin and Majority Leader Shaun Abreu issued a joint statement condemning the incident. They said the agents' actions have increased "mistrust and danger" in the city and the country.

"ICE has no place in our schools and universities. These activities do not make our city or country safer, but rather drive mistrust and danger. As Columbia College alumni, our hearts are with the community there, and we have been in contact with the University to offer our assistance," the statement read.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat who has been a vocal critic of the Trump administration's illegal immigration crackdown, held back in her response to the incident when asked about it on Thursday. The governor told reporters that the details of the situation were still "unfolding" and that, if the agents "misrepresented" themselves, that it showed the "out of control" nature of the administration's crackdown.

"I still have to get the details, this is newly unfolding. I don't wanna speak outside of turn here, but if that's the case that just goes to prove our point: this is an organization out of control. They need to be focused, reorganized, retrained. Start over, it's not working," she said.

Mamdani's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.