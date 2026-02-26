Judge declines to halt probe into Iowa teachers’ posts after Charlie Kirk’s assassination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal judge has declined to halt disciplinary proceedings against two Iowa teachers over social media posts they made following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, while describing the surrounding circumstances as "deeply troubling."

Katherine Mejia and Jennifer Smith filed a lawsuit against the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners (BOEE) and its executive director, Michael Cavin, arguing that the state licensing authority violated their First Amendment rights by investigating their posts in the immediate aftermath of Kirk’s death.

Chief Judge Stephanie Rose of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa denied the teachers’ request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction, ruling that federal courts generally should not interfere with ongoing state enforcement proceedings. She said the teachers may raise their constitutional arguments during the board’s disciplinary process and in Iowa’s state courts if necessary.

Rose wrote that professional licensing investigations qualify as "quasi-criminal" enforcement proceedings under federal precedent, meaning federal courts must abstain while the state process plays out. The board had already assigned investigators and opened formal cases against both teachers, placing the matter squarely within that doctrine.

Rose emphasized that her decision did not determine whether the board’s actions violated the First Amendment.

The judge dismissed the teachers’ claims for injunctive and declaratory relief without prejudice, allowing them to return to federal court after the state proceedings conclude if necessary. Their claims for monetary damages against Cavin in his individual capacity were stayed pending the outcome of the board’s process.

"The timing, the statewide reach, and the viewpoint-specific framing of the letter present a picture that is, at minimum, deeply troubling," Rose wrote. "A licensing authority’s enforcement apparatus should not be mobilized in response to political pressure to suppress disfavored commentary on a public figure’s death — and this record raises serious questions about whether that is precisely what occurred here."

According to the lawsuit, Mejia, a counselor for the West Delaware Community School District, reposted commentary criticizing Kirk and other "right-wing extremist influencers," writing in one Facebook post: "KIRK IS NEITHER A MARTYR NOR A HERO. HE IS A CAUSE!"

The lawsuit alleges that Superintendent Jen Vance issued Mejia a letter of reprimand claiming she made the posts during work hours and instructing her to "exercise professional discretion when engaging in any online activity," despite Mejia being on district-approved leave at the time.

The complaint further alleges that on Sept. 19, 2025, Cavin sent a letter to school superintendents across Iowa referencing educators’ comments about Kirk’s assassination and stating that "administrators are encouraged to file a complaint with the board," while identifying the specific ethical rule under which complaints could be filed. According to the lawsuit, that letter prompted Vance to submit a complaint to the BOEE.

In court filings, attorneys for the board argued that opening an investigation does not constitute discipline and that Iowa has a significant interest in enforcing professional standards for licensed educators.

Smith, a teacher in the Johnston Community School District, allegedly posted on Facebook the day after Kirk’s assassination, quoting prior remarks attributed to Kirk criticizing Martin Luther King Jr. and suggesting that annual gun deaths were a necessary cost of preserving Second Amendment rights.

According to the lawsuit, Smith also wrote: "RIP you monster. I’m so sure your god is fine with the awful spread of hate you completed while here on earth." The complaint states that she later deleted the post after receiving a call from human resources indicating a school board member had received a complaint.

The lawsuit alleges that Johnston Superintendent Nikki Roorda later filed a complaint with the BOEE following Cavin’s letter.

Mejia and Smith are seeking to prevent the board from pursuing disciplinary action against them, arguing that their posts constituted protected political speech on matters of public concern. In court filings, they warned that even a probable cause finding could become part of their public licensure record and potentially affect their employment under Iowa law.

Fox News Digital has reached out to defense counsel for the BOEE and plaintiffs seeking comment.