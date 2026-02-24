Ex-nonprofit boss allegedly swiped $1.2M meant for homeless programs to fund lavish lifestyle, DA says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Millions of taxpayer dollars meant to help San Francisco’s homeless population were allegedly siphoned off by the longtime head of a city-funded nonprofit — money prosecutors said instead helped bankroll a luxury lifestyle.

Gwendolyn Westbrook, 71, the former chief executive of the United Council of Human Services (UCHS), has been charged with nine felonies, including misappropriation of public funds, grand theft and filing false California tax returns, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Prosecutors allege that from 2019 through 2023, Westbrook funneled more than $1.2 million in public and grant funding out of the nonprofit’s accounts while maintaining what authorities described as near-exclusive financial control over the organization.

The charges include one count of misappropriation of public funds, three counts of grand theft, one count of presenting a false invoice and four counts of filing false state tax returns for tax years 2020 through 2023.

Local media outlets, citing court filings, have reported that investigators allege nonprofit funds were used for high-end purchases from retailers like Louis Vuitton and Neiman Marcus, including luxury goods and vehicles.

The case was brought following an investigation by the District Attorney’s Public Integrity Task Force.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said the alleged scheme deprived the city of critical resources intended to address its ongoing homelessness crisis.

"You’re talking about millions of dollars being lost to that effort — our taxpayer dollars — while every day we deal with people who are still struggling on our streets," Jenkins said at a news conference.

According to prosecutors, more than $1.2 million has been traced directly to Westbrook, while additional withdrawn funds remain unaccounted for.

FLORIDA EXECS SENTENCED IN $233M OBAMACARE FRAUD THAT TARGETED HOMELESS, HURRICANE VICTIMS

Westbrook did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and it was not immediately clear whether she has an attorney.

UCHS has received millions of dollars in city contracts over the years to serve homeless and low-income residents. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization operated a 120-trailer shelter site at Pier 94 in Hunters Point.

In a prior interview with NBC Bay Area, Westbrook defended the shelter effort, saying, "This is giving them a fighting chance at a better life." The site later shut down amid concerns about dust exposure from a nearby concrete recycling facility.

MINNESOTA HEALTH CARE OWNER CHARGED WITH YEARS-LONG MEDICAID SCAM TOPPING $3M

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the case follows years of scrutiny involving Westbrook and the nonprofit. According to the outlet, she was accused in 1997 of taking thousands of dollars from a cash box at a San Francisco Port parking lot where she worked. In 2015, regulators discovered unsanctioned blackjack tables operating inside a charity bingo hall run by the nonprofit, the Chronicle reported.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The charges come as homelessness spending in California faces heightened scrutiny. In Los Angeles, the head of another homeless services nonprofit was recently charged at both the federal and state level with allegedly misusing $23 million in taxpayer funds to finance luxury properties and vehicles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.