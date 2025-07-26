New Orleans jail mistakenly releases violent offender due to 'human error'; investigation underway

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A violent offender was mistakenly released from the Orleans Parish Jail due to a clerical error, according to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate, Khalil Bryan, was discharged Friday despite facing multiple charges. The office confirmed that an internal investigation is now in motion in a statement to WDSU.

In the statement released by the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Susan Hutson acknowledged the mistake and accepted responsibility.

"The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office takes full responsibility for the clerical error that led to the mistaken release of Khalil Bryan, and we offer our sincere apology to the public, our law enforcement partners and the court. This incident was the result of human error: a misidentification based on a shared last name between two individuals. We are currently conducting a full internal investigation, and I can confirm that disciplinary actions will occur," Hutson said.

"Mr. Bryan is facing violent and non-violent charges, and we are coordinating closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure his swift return to custody. Most importantly, the victims in these matters have been notified. We are implementing safeguards to prevent this from happening again. Public safety remains our highest priority."

According to information from the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office and OPSO, Bryan was in custody for illegal possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer. He also had an active warrant from Criminal District Court Section H for aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse, child endangerment and home invasion.

Bryan was also wanted in nearby Jefferson Parish and was being held on a $100,000 bench warrant for failure to appear, along with a separate $25,000 bond tied to recent felony charges.



Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams issued a sharply worded statement after the mistaken release.

"We have been made aware that inmate Khalil Bryan was wrongfully released from custody by the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office earlier today due to a serious error in inmate processing," Williams said.

"Despite those [bond] holds, Bryan was released in error when deputies, responding to a bond posted by an unrelated individual for another inmate, failed to properly verify identity and mistakenly discharged Bryan instead," the DA added.

"This is a deeply troubling incident that underscores the ongoing systemic issues surrounding the exercise of custody and control over detained individuals. The failure to properly confirm the identity of an inmate prior to release is an unacceptable lapse that presents a real and immediate risk to public safety."

"OPDA Victim Advocates have initiated victim outreach and will continue efforts until all victims and witnesses associated with Bryan's prosecution are reached. Where we are unable to make contact, we are dispatching investigators to ensure the affected victims and their families are notified and receive appropriate support.

"The public deserves a justice system that operates with integrity, professionalism and vigilance, particularly when it comes to protecting victims."

Hutson confirmed that all known victims have been notified. The District Attorney’s Office said investigators are actively working to reach anyone who may not have been contacted, including through in-person visits if needed.

This release comes 10 weeks after a high-profile escape from the same prison May 16, when 10 inmates fled from the Orleans Parish Jail.

Nine were recaptured and pleaded not guilty earlier this week. One man, Derrick Groves, remains at large, according to court and OPSO records.



Law enforcement is now working across parish lines to locate and detain Bryan.

"We urge anyone with information about Khalil Bryan’s whereabouts to immediately contact law enforcement," the District Attorney’s Office said.



The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office and Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.