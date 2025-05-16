Video shows 10 inmates escape from jail in New Orleans as manhunt continues

Newly released video shows the moment nearly a dozen inmates fled from a New Orleans jail in a brazen escape early Friday.

Video cameras captured 10 inmates breaking out of a cell and running from the facility, before the group scaled a fence, using blankets to protect themselves from barbed wire, and ran across an interstate to a nearby neighborhood where they changed clothes.

Officials said the video feed was not being actively monitored at the time, but it was reviewed after the inmates were discovered missing hours later.

A female civilian employee monitoring the pod "stepped away" to get food and missed the getaway, according to authorities.

Three jail employees have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, authorities said.

The gaping hole used by the escapees, which appeared to have been hidden behind a toilet, was in a first-floor jail cell.

Inmates wrote "To Easy LOL" and "WE INNOCENT," among other things, near the large rectangular hole.

It is unclear whether the opening was created by the inmates or if it was already present. Chief of Corrections Jeworski "Jay" Mallett said the hole could not have been created from the inside.

"We know that this could not be removed from the inside, so we are investigating that to see exactly who entered these areas, what kind of work was done, if there was work being done and if this is an inside job," Mallett said.

The escaped inmates, some of whom are charged with violent offenses, including murder, were being held in a minimum-custody site at the Orleans Parish Prison.

Among the security issues identified by officials were faulty cell doors and low staffing.

The jail is only at 60% staffing, and at the time of the escape, four supervisors and 36 staff members were monitoring 1,400 inmates, authorities said.

The escapees were not discovered missing until a routine headcount at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

"This is an urgent and a serious situation," said New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick. "Please be mindful. We know or have asked for pictures of these escapees from the sheriff's office. … We do also want to make an appeal to the public that if you see something, and you just think this is not right, don't hesitate. Call 911."

The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office (OPSO) said one of the escaped inmates charged with second-degree murder, Kendell Myles, was found hiding beneath a car in the Hotel Monteleone parking garage.

Myles was taken back to the jail by Louisiana State Police and booked again with a new charge of simple escape, according to officials.

"The remaining individuals are still being actively pursued, and our deputies, in collaboration with local and state law enforcement, are working tirelessly to locate and return them to custody," according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone found to be aiding an escapee will be charged as an accomplice, according to authorities.

A violent offender warrant squad is actively searching for the escapees along with the FBI and U.S. Marshals. More than 200 law enforcement officers are assisting with the search.

The FBI in a statement said it has "surged resources" and is offering up to $5,000 for tips leading to the arrest of any of the inmates.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a $2,000 reward per inmate.

The escaped inmates include:

Dkenan Dennis, 24, is charged with two counts of armed robbery with a firearm, illegal carrying of a weapon, illegal possession of stolen things, extortion, theft of a firearm by misappropriation, possession of firearm during a crime of violence, illegal transmission of monetary funds and simple battery.

Gary C. Price, 21, is charged with seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, false imprisonment with a weapon, domestic abuse, simple assault, aggravated criminal damage to property and resisting an officer.

Robert L. Moody, 21, is charged with aggravated second degree battery, illegal carrying of a weapon, obstruction of justice, two counts of illegal possession of stolen things and other drug charges.

Kendell Myles, 20, is charged with intentional concealment of a weapon, possession of contraband in prison, attempted second-degree murder, simple criminal damage to property, discharging a firearm during a violent crime, criminal conspiracy to armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated flight from an officer with life endangered.

Corey E. Boyd, 19, is charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery, illegal carrying of weapons involving a crime, and obstruction of justice.

Lenton J. Vanburen Jr., 26, is charged with illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon, obstruction of justice and introducing contraband in prison.

Jermaine Donald, 42, is charged with second-degree murder, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon and obstruction of justice.

Antoine Massey, 32, is charged with domestic abuse involving strangulation, theft of a motor vehicle and a parole violation.

Derrick Groves, 27, is charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and battery of a correctional facility employee.

Leo O. Tate Sr., 31, is charged with simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon, illegal carrying of a weapon, motor vehicle theft and multiple drug charges.

Hours after releasing the names, charges and mugshots of 11 inmates, New Orleans Sheriff Susan Hutson clarified that only 10 escaped and that a mislabeled inmate had been moved from a different cell in the prison and the prison's compuer system had not been updated.

In a statement posted to X, Attorney General Liz Murrill said "someone clearly dropped the ball, and there's no excuse for this."

"I’m in communication with Troop NOLA and @LAStatePolice Superintendent Colonel Hodges. It’s all hands on deck," Murrill wrote in the post. "The first priority in any escape must be the immediate capture of the inmates and coordination with state and local law enforcement.

"But that effort cannot come at the expense of timely notification to the public, which is also critical to keeping communities safe. My office will do whatever it takes to determine how this happened and make sure that it won’t happen again."

Hutson confirmed she did not notify any agencies other than the U.S. Marshals Task Force about the escape until 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The public was also left uninformed until Friday morning.

Victims involved in the inmates' cases have been notified, according to authorities.

Murrill said she is calling for a full investigation.

"This is beyond unacceptable, and once these offenders are back in custody, there must be real accountability," she wrote.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.