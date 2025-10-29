California jail cuts Seattle murder suspect loose by mistake, triggering manhunt as victim’s mom fumes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

California authorities mistakenly released a murder suspect wanted in Seattle, triggering a multistate manhunt and outrage from the victim’s family.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office (CCCSO) confirmed that 20-year-old Isaiah Jamon Andrews was erroneously released from the Martinez Detention Facility on Oct. 22, despite an active Washington state murder warrant.

Andrews was arrested in California three days after the Oct. 15 shooting death of Theodore Wheeler IV, 20, in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood. He was awaiting extradition to Washington when the release occurred.

Deputies said they realized the mistake only after Andrews had walked free. A search of the surrounding area turned up nothing, and the U.S. Marshals Service has since taken over the manhunt.

MURDER SUSPECT IN MAJOR US CITY MISTAKENLY FREED FROM JAIL RECAPTURED AFTER MULTI-DAY MANHUNT

"Certainly, it was an error that if they had to go back and do it all again, they would’ve done something differently. But it’s my understanding that he was released by accident, and they are working feverishly to put him back into custody," Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes told KUTV.

Authorities said they are still "investigating the circumstances" behind the release. According to the sheriff’s office, Andrews was also facing local charges in California and had an outstanding juvenile warrant out of Sacramento County at the time of his release.

For Wheeler’s family, the news has been devastating. His mother told KING 5 Seattle she learned about the release not from officials, but through other sources.

BLUE CITY CRIME CRISIS: REPEAT OFFENDER STRIKES AGAIN AFTER CHARLOTTE TRAIN MURDER

"I’m sad, I’m hurt, I’m disappointed. I feel like they don’t care," she told reporters. "Nobody notified me."

The victim's mother says she’s living in fear knowing the man accused of killing her son is once again free. She condemned the way the case was managed and urged officials to take accountability for the mistake.

"They shouldn’t have anyone in the field who would let something like this happen. Never," she said. "I want someone to step up and take responsibility. They’re putting my family in danger."

Wheeler’s family described him as the "glue" that held them together.

"He was my strength," his mother said. "We’re all hurting. I still want justice for my baby. He didn’t deserve this."

TENNESSEE 'ASSOCIATES' OF QUADRUPLE MURDER SUSPECT ARRESTED

Seattle police said Wheeler was found with a gunshot wound to the chest on the evening of Oct. 15 and died at the scene. Detectives identified Andrews as the suspected shooter, and a felony warrant was issued within days.

California authorities notified Seattle police that Andrews had been arrested on Oct. 18, three days after the shooting. However, the planned extradition to Washington did not take place following the release in California.

Barnes said the case illustrates a breakdown within the broader criminal justice process.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think sometimes people forget that it is a criminal justice system: cops, courts and corrections. And although we did our due diligence, the courts and that part of the system did not," Barnes told KUTV.

Fox News Digital reached out to CCCSO for comment.

Authorities warn the public not to approach Andrews if seen. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office at (925) 646-2441.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.