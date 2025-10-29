Expand / Collapse search
Manhunt

California jail cuts Seattle murder suspect loose by mistake, triggering manhunt as victim’s mom fumes

Isaiah Jamon Andrews was awaiting extradition to Washington when Contra Costa County authorities mistakenly released him

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

California authorities mistakenly released a murder suspect wanted in Seattle, triggering a multistate manhunt and outrage from the victim’s family.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office (CCCSO) confirmed that 20-year-old Isaiah Jamon Andrews was erroneously released from the Martinez Detention Facility on Oct. 22, despite an active Washington state murder warrant.

Andrews was arrested in California three days after the Oct. 15 shooting death of Theodore Wheeler IV, 20, in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood. He was awaiting extradition to Washington when the release occurred.

Deputies said they realized the mistake only after Andrews had walked free. A search of the surrounding area turned up nothing, and the U.S. Marshals Service has since taken over the manhunt.

View of Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said it is "currently investigating the circumstances" surrounding the release of a murder suspect who was accidentally freed. (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

"Certainly, it was an error that if they had to go back and do it all again, they would’ve done something differently. But it’s my understanding that he was released by accident, and they are working feverishly to put him back into custody," Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes told KUTV.

Authorities said they are still "investigating the circumstances" behind the release. According to the sheriff’s office, Andrews was also facing local charges in California and had an outstanding juvenile warrant out of Sacramento County at the time of his release.

For Wheeler’s family, the news has been devastating. His mother told KING 5 Seattle she learned about the release not from officials, but through other sources.

Mugshot of 20-year-old Isaiah Jamon Andrews of Kent, Washington

California authorities say murder suspect Isaiah Jamon Andrews was mistakenly released from jail last week, prompting a multistate search led by the U.S. Marshals Service. (Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office)

"I’m sad, I’m hurt, I’m disappointed. I feel like they don’t care," she told reporters. "Nobody notified me."

The victim's mother says she’s living in fear knowing the man accused of killing her son is once again free. She condemned the way the case was managed and urged officials to take accountability for the mistake.

"They shouldn’t have anyone in the field who would let something like this happen. Never," she said. "I want someone to step up and take responsibility. They’re putting my family in danger."

Wheeler’s family described him as the "glue" that held them together.

"He was my strength," his mother said. "We’re all hurting. I still want justice for my baby. He didn’t deserve this."

Seattle crime scene of fatal shooting

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) said the released inmate is the primary suspect in the Oct. 15 fatal shooting of 20-year-old Theodore Wheeler IV in the city’s Northgate neighborhood. (Seattle Police Department)

Seattle police said Wheeler was found with a gunshot wound to the chest on the evening of Oct. 15 and died at the scene. Detectives identified Andrews as the suspected shooter, and a felony warrant was issued within days.

California authorities notified Seattle police that Andrews had been arrested on Oct. 18, three days after the shooting. However, the planned extradition to Washington did not take place following the release in California.

Barnes said the case illustrates a breakdown within the broader criminal justice process.

"I think sometimes people forget that it is a criminal justice system: cops, courts and corrections. And although we did our due diligence, the courts and that part of the system did not," Barnes told KUTV.

Fox News Digital reached out to CCCSO for comment.

Authorities warn the public not to approach Andrews if seen. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office at (925) 646-2441.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.

Stepheny Price is a Writer at Fox News with a focus on West Coast and Midwest news, missing persons, national and international crime stories, homicide cases, and border security.
