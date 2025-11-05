Expand / Collapse search
New York

Massive fireball erupts near van in NYC, injures firefighters in Bronx blast

3 firefighters were transported to local hospitals following the Bronx incident

By Bonny Chu Fox News
Multiple FDNY firefighters injured in Bronx car explosion Video

Multiple FDNY firefighters injured in Bronx car explosion

At least six New York City firefighters were injured when a car was engulfed in a fiery explosion in the Bronx on Wednesday night. (Credit: Jaylee.King)

Multiple firefighters were injured after a burning car reportedly erupted in a massive explosion Wednesday evening in New York City, a police spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Authorities said the blast originated from a vehicle at 7:13 p.m. in a mixed residential and commercial area of the Bronx, near Fox Street and Westchester Avenue. 

Police said three FDNY firefighters were transported to local hospitals in stable condition, while preliminary reports from New York Post indicated that six responders were hurt. 

A video posted on social media showed flames erupting near what appeared to be a white commercial van, moments before an explosion sent a massive fireball and plumes of smoke several stories into the air. 

gif of fireball explosion

A massive fireball erupted in the Bronx, New York City, on Nov. 5, 2025. (Jaylee.King)

Multiple smaller explosions were also caught on camera, lighting up the night with electrical sparks into the night sky with sharp popping sounds.

The cause of the explosion remains unclear.

Bronx fire

A white van caught on fire shortly before a massive explosion occurred in the Bronx, New York City, on Nov. 5, 2025. (Jaylee.King)

The fire was reportedly under control by 8:19 p.m. NYPost added, citing the authorities. 

Police say this is an ongoing incident.  

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.
