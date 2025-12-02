Larry Summers hit with lifetime ban by high-profile economics club over Epstein ties

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of the most prestigious scholarly associations in the U.S. has barred former Harvard President Larry Summers for life, appearing to condemn him over his ties to late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The American Economic Association (AEA), which counts among its members some of the nation’s leading academics, government officials and business executives, announced the action Tuesday on its website.

"The American Economic Association (AEA) has accepted Lawrence H. Summers' voluntary resignation from membership and, pursuant to the AEA's Policies, Procedures, and Code of Professional Conduct, has imposed a lifetime ban on his membership," the statement said.

"In addition, effective immediately, the AEA has imposed a lifetime prohibition on Mr. Summers' attending, speaking at, or otherwise participating in AEA-sponsored events or activities, including serving in any editorial or refereeing capacity for AEA journals."

"The AEA condemns Mr. Summers' conduct, as reflected in publicly reported communications, as fundamentally inconsistent with its standards of professional integrity and with the trust placed in mentors within the economics profession," the statement said.

The association’s decision follows the release of emails showing Summers’ close relationship with Epstein.

Harvard has faced its own scrutiny over its long-running ties to Epstein, including donations he made to the Ivy League college and his visits to campus.

Summers, who served as Harvard’s president from 2001 to 2006, has previously been criticized for maintaining contact with Epstein even after the financier’s 2008 conviction.

In one of the emails released in November, Epstein referred to himself as a "wing man" for Summers.

The fallout surrounding the emails saw Summers step down from several public and advisory roles, including positions at OpenAI, the Center for American Progress and the Yale Budget Lab.

The pressure increased further after a student-recorded video of Summers addressing questions about his ties to Epstein went viral.

The clip, which showed students confronting him and expressing frustration over his answers, sparked campus protests and renewed criticism over his handling of the controversy.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the American Economic Association and Larry Summers for further comment.