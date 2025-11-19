Larry Summers caught on camera telling Harvard students he feels 'shame' over Jeffrey Epstein communications

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Economics professor and former Harvard University president Larry Summers, who recently stepped back from public duties following revelations about his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, opened his class at the Ivy League institution Wednesday with an admission of shame over his communications with the disgraced late financier.

In a TikTok video recorded Wednesday by a student inside a Harvard lecture theater, Summers addressed his past before beginning his economics lecture.

"Some of you will have seen my statement of regret," Summers began, "expressing my shame with respect to what I did in communication with Mr. Epstein and that I’ve said that I’m going to step back from public activity for a time. But it’s very important to fulfill my teaching obligations," he added, before turning to the topic of class materials.

Summers, who served as Harvard’s president from 2001 to 2006 and later held senior positions in the Obama administration, also resigned from the board of OpenAI Wednesday amid the fallout.

His statement to students also came days after a House committee released emails revealing years of personal messages between Summers and Epstein, including exchanges where Summers referred to the convicted sex offender as his "wingman."

The messages, which span from 2013 to 2019, also show Epstein supporting Summers through 2018, while he was also married, and after Epstein's conviction.

According to The Harvard Crimson, the university also announced it has launched an internal review into faculty members’ connections with Epstein.

Harvard spokesperson Jonathan L. Swain said in a statement to The Crimson that "the University is conducting a review of information concerning individuals at Harvard included in the newly released Jeffrey Epstein documents to evaluate what actions may be warranted."

The outlet reported other Harvard staff also appeared in the documents, including Alan M. Dershowitz and English professor emerita Elisa F. New, who is married to Summers.

Harvard and Summers did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.