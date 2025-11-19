Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Jeffrey Epstein

Larry Summers leaving Harvard job amid increased backlash over Epstein ties

Harvard also confirmed former university president will take leave from Kennedy School center directorship

By Emma Bussey Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Larry Summers admits 'shame' to Harvard students over Epstein ties Video

Larry Summers admits 'shame' to Harvard students over Epstein ties

Economics professor and former Harvard University president Larry Summers admitted shame to Harvard students on Wednesday over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, as the university launches an investigation. (Courtesy: Lola DeAscentiis)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ex-Harvard President Larry Summers has stepped down from teaching at Harvard University following growing outrage over messages between him and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The university confirmed the move Wednesday evening, marking a turn in Summers’ decades-long association with the Ivy League college.

LARRY SUMMERS CAUGHT ON CAMERA TELLING HARVARD STUDENTS HE FEELS 'SHAME' OVER JEFFREY EPSTEIN COMMUNICATIONS

Harvard students listen as economics professor Larry Summers addresses Jeffrey Epstein ties before the start of class Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2025.

Harvard University students listen as economics professor Larry Summers addresses Jeffrey Epstein ties before the start of class Wednesday, in Cambridge, Mass. (Lola DeAscentiis)

According to The Harvard Crimson, the change came as the university began investigating Summers' ties to the late disgraced financier.

The move also came after students at the college in Summers' economics class released a video Wednesday that showed the professor on stage saying he felt shame over his ties with Epstein.

New details of his ties with Epstein had come to light when a House committee released a trove of emails of personal messages between the two men. Summers appeared to turn to Epstein for romantic advice.

Also, late Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed legislation allowing the Justice Department to release all the files related to Epstein.

EX-CLINTON CABINET SECRETARY EXCHANGED EMAILS REGULARLY WITH EPSTEIN AFTER CONVICTION, NEW DOCS REVEAL

Larry Summers and Epstein

Former Harvard University president Larry Summers announces he will step back from public commitments following the release of correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein. (Getty Images)

In a statement released to Fox News, Summer's spokesperson confirmed he "has decided it’s in the best interest of the Center for him to go on leave from his role as Director as Harvard undertakes its review."

"His co-teachers will complete the remaining three class sessions of the courses he has been teaching with them this semester, and he is not scheduled to teach next semester," the spokesperson added.

Summers has held his Harvard directorship since 2011. He also served as Treasury Secretary under former President Clinton's administration and was the director of the National Economic Council from 2009 to 2010.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Initially, Summers said he was stepping back from public commitments, after which he resigned from the board of OpenAI on Monday.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Summers said that "in line with my announcement to step away from my public commitments, I have also decided to resign from the board of OpenAI. I am grateful for the opportunity to have served, excited about the potential of the company and look forward to following their progress."

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 
Close modal

Continue