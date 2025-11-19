Larry Summers leaving Harvard job amid increased backlash over Epstein ties

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ex-Harvard President Larry Summers has stepped down from teaching at Harvard University following growing outrage over messages between him and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The university confirmed the move Wednesday evening, marking a turn in Summers’ decades-long association with the Ivy League college.

According to The Harvard Crimson, the change came as the university began investigating Summers' ties to the late disgraced financier.

The move also came after students at the college in Summers' economics class released a video Wednesday that showed the professor on stage saying he felt shame over his ties with Epstein.

New details of his ties with Epstein had come to light when a House committee released a trove of emails of personal messages between the two men. Summers appeared to turn to Epstein for romantic advice.

Also, late Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed legislation allowing the Justice Department to release all the files related to Epstein.

In a statement released to Fox News, Summer's spokesperson confirmed he "has decided it’s in the best interest of the Center for him to go on leave from his role as Director as Harvard undertakes its review."

"His co-teachers will complete the remaining three class sessions of the courses he has been teaching with them this semester, and he is not scheduled to teach next semester," the spokesperson added.

Summers has held his Harvard directorship since 2011. He also served as Treasury Secretary under former President Clinton's administration and was the director of the National Economic Council from 2009 to 2010.

Initially, Summers said he was stepping back from public commitments, after which he resigned from the board of OpenAI on Monday.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Summers said that "in line with my announcement to step away from my public commitments, I have also decided to resign from the board of OpenAI. I am grateful for the opportunity to have served, excited about the potential of the company and look forward to following their progress."