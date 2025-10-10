Harvard University's feud with Trump affecting students, research, and reputation: adjunct professor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: An adjunct professor at Harvard University noted the difficulties that the university faces as the Ivy League institution continues to spar with the Trump administration during an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital.

Eugene Litvak, an adjunct professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, is responsible for groundbreaking research in reducing healthcare costs in the U.S.

While Litvak’s own research and nonprofit are independent of the university and have not been greatly affected by the university's back-and-forth with the Trump administration, the mathematician pointed out that the Ivy League university being at odds with the president has an effect on the school’s ability to maximize research potential.

HARVARD BRASS MUM AS RIVAL SCHOOLS DENOUNCE POLITICAL VIOLENCE AFTER SERIES OF PROFESSOR BLUNDERS

"I'm talking not necessarily as a Harvard professor, but just somebody with common sense," Litvak told Fox. "Definitely, there is an effect."

The Ivy League university has had a reputation for being one of the top institutions for research in various fields, from economics and public policy to medical technology and business strategy. Harvard’s 1945 report "General Education in a Free Society," also known as the "Harvard Redbook," is widely cited around the world and is just one of many examples of research and reporting that sets the university apart from other colleges.

Students who attend Harvard gain access to participating in groundbreaking research and theory, incurring a steep tuition price tag of more than $61,000 this year and an estimated cost of nearly $90,000 when considering fees, housing, supplies, and expenses. Beginning next school year, Harvard will offer free tuition to students whose family household income is less than $200,000.

Livak, who has contributed to such research, agreed that the distraction caused by political turmoil between the university and the Trump administration has taken a toll on the university's research capabilities.

In turn, Harvard's student body pays the price for the ongoing battle between the university and the Trump administration.

Litvak immigrated to the United States from Russia and emphasized the antisemitism he faced as a Jew before moving to the U.S., and pointed out the "splash of antisemitism" that exists at Harvard.

"I know that the president of Harvard promised to address this issue, which is commendable," Litvak said. "If you just preach to the university, please be nice, please be fair, that's a road to nowhere."

HARVARD FACULTY ADMIT STUDENTS SKIPPING CLASS, NOT ENGAGING WITH OPPOSING VIEWS, AND STILL GETTING GOOD GRADES

"My position was that [President Donald Trump] has a very good intention to reduce antisemitism, but it's not up to him and I don't think it will ever happen, not in his power," Litvak noted. "I changed my mind after this agreement between Israel and Gaza ."

"If you asked me three, four days ago whether this could happen when the president said that he is going to achieve this goal, I would say don't believe for a second that that will happen," Litvak added. "I think he did, in my opinion, the impossible."

When asked if the pressure the Trump administration has put on Harvard pushed the university to implement policies to combat antisemitism they may not have implemented otherwise, Litvak said, "In my opinion, the answer is yes."

IVY LEAGUE PROFESSOR WHO MOCKED CHARLIE KIRK'S DEATH STILL EMPLOYED DESPITE PUBLIC OUTCRY AND 'RESIGNATION'

The story of Litvak’s life's work and journey is told in a book titled "Hospital, Heal Thyself: One Brilliant Mathematician's Proven Plan for Saving Hospitals, Many Lives, and Billions of Dollars." He has taught at Harvard for a number of years.

Harvard’s ongoing battle with the Trump administration took a turn last week when the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) sent a letter to Harvard President Alan Garber that the administration initiated the debarment process for the university.

In the letter, HHS noted the Ivy League university’s lack of compliance with recommendations from a federal antisemitism task force.

Harvard’s student-run newspaper, the Harvard Crimson, reported that the university is laying off 25% of its Harvard Union of Clerical and Technical Workers Staff in anticipation of funding shortfalls, furthering Litvak’s point that the Ivy institution is taking hits from its battle with the administration.

Fox News Digital reached out to Harvard but did not receive a response.

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News Digital covering breaking news.