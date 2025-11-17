Expand / Collapse search
Jeffrey Epstein

Larry Summers steps back from public roles after House release of Epstein correspondence

Former Harvard president says he's 'deeply ashamed' of continued communication with disgraced financier

By Emma Bussey Fox News
Trump tells reporters to look at Clinton, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers when asked about Epstein Video

Trump tells reporters to look at Clinton, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers when asked about Epstein

President Donald Trump told reporters that they should be asking questions about former President Bill Clinton and his Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and their ties to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Larry Summers, the former president of Harvard University, has announced that he will step back from public commitments, according to the Ivy League college's student newspaper.

In a statement released Monday to The Harvard Crimson, Summers said it was part of an effort "to rebuild trust and repair relationships with the people closest to me."

The announcement follows the release of seven years’ worth of correspondence between Summers and the disgraced financier Jeffrey E. Epstein by the United States House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

EPSTEIN BOASTED HE BRIEFED RUSSIAN DIPLOMAT ON HOW TO HANDLE TRUMP IN NEWLY RELEASED EMAILS

Larry Summers

Harvard's former president, Larry Summers withdrawing from public commitments amid revelations of continued communication with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The documents showed the two men continued to exchange messages as late as July 5, 2019, which was just one day before Epstein’s arrest on new sex-trafficking charges.

In the hundreds of messages released, Summers also appeared to place trust in Epstein and confided to him about his pursuit of a romantic relationship with a woman he described as a mentee.

Among the released messages was one from November 2018 in which Epstein describes himself as Summers’ "wing man," as he continued advising Summers on the relationship for months.

EX-CLINTON CABINET SECRETARY EXCHANGED EMAILS REGULARLY WITH EPSTEIN AFTER CONVICTION, NEW DOCS REVEAL

epstein

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in Cambridge, MA on 9/8/04. Epstein is connected with several prominent people, including politicians, actors and academics. Epstein was convicted of having sex with an underaged woman. (Photo by Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images)

"I am deeply ashamed of my actions and recognize the pain they have caused," Summers wrote in his statement to the Crimson

"I take full responsibility for my misguided decision to continue communicating with Mr. Epstein," he added.

Summers holds several roles in his professional life. He is a senior fellow at the think tank Center for American Progress, a paid columnist with Bloomberg News, and a board member at OpenAI.

KING CHARLES FACES FAMILY UPROAR AS PRINCE WILLIAM TRIES TO ‘EXCLUDE’ PRINCE ANDREW: EXPERTS

Larry Summers

Larry Summers, president emeritus and professor at Harvard University, at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

He also remains a University Professor at Harvard and serves as director of the Mossavar‑Rahmani Center for Business and Government at the Harvard Kennedy School, which he will continue to oversee, his spokesman said, according to the outlet.

In Monday's statement, the former Harvard president added: "While continuing to fulfill my teaching obligations, I will be stepping back from public commitments as one part of my broader effort."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Harvard University for comment.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 
